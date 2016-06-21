AlphaBet Club Amsterdam Boat party

OY AHOY! SUMMER BOAT MADNESS on the horizon!



Saturday June 25th we’re jammin out with 250 party people on a big ship, kicking back, grooving on 2 dance decks to uplifting summer beats from our DJ’s and enjoying the view out on the Markermeer. Join us for a unique amazing afternoon on a big premium ship Moby Queen for outlandish fun with a little sprinkling of magic for our annual EPIC BIG BOAT PARTY!

⚓️ 2 dance decks [inside and outside = fun rain or shine]

⚓️ 2 sound systems and DJs ♫♫ – CLUB HOUSE, FUNK, HITS

⚓️ 5 hours of outlandish summer madness

⚓️ Good drinks & food on board

⚓️ Surprises and fun stuff…

Our CAPTAINS of music who will ROCK OUR BOAT >>>

GINO CHRISTIANO

MIKE SCOT

EDGAR TEMPELMAN

☺☻☺☻☺☻

★ ENTRANCE DONATION:

-EARLY SAILOR Tickets: 19,50 EURO (SOLD OUT)

-REGULAR SAILOR Tickets: 24,50 EURO (END SALES: 22 JUNE 23h59min)

-FINAL RELEASE SAILOR Tickets: 29,50 EURO

★ GET YOUR BOARDING Ticket NOW: https:// abcbigboatparty2016.eventbr ite.nl/

NOTE: We expect to PRE-SELL OUT of this event. If you want to join, we highly recommend you purchase ticket soon.

★ WHERE: The Mighty MOBY QUEEN of Tisset.nl with 2 dance decks (inside and outside), The boat has big open top & lower decks = guaranteed fun… rain or shine.

★ PICK-UP: Pier 14, just behind Centraal Station in Amsterdam at 14:30 and leaves 15:00 (boarding at a later time is not possible). Street: De Ruyterkade

★ MORE DETAILS: Food and drinks available for purchase on the boat. It’s not allowed to bring your own drinks or food. Toilets on boat & no stops planned.

Tilt back your hats, smile, look to the sun and give your neighbor a hug as we Ease Along the IJ, Grooving to the summer beats with great DJ’s and many surprises…

We are looking forward to see you on board!

Have Fun. Make a Difference!

ABC Amsterdam Ambassadors

*AlphaBet Club Amsterdam organizes events for internationally minded people in Amsterdam. Proceeds from this event go to AlphaBet Club Charity stichting (with ANBI Certification granted by Dutch Tax Authorities) for opening schools, education and nutrition programs for children living in slums of Bangalore, India. Please visit our website for more information on our education projects, to make a donation, become a volunteer and see former events: www.AlphaBetClub.org