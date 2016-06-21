B.I.T.C.H Festival

While outfitting BITCH festival is still going to be sold in two days, half of all tickets to the next BITCH edition October 1st.

BITCH festival was a huge success, and the Friday before the feast when the advance was turned for the next edition of October 1 it certainly was loose

with the cards. The indoor editions BITCH popular we already knew, but the cards in a matter of days go so fast is also a pleasant surprise to the organization.

Now reminiscing about all we can take positive reactions from people that men now have become addicted to the BITCH festival.

The total picture with his peerless performances, delicious chill-outs and the temperatures to unprecedented heights increased in short, everything was going well ..

The production was rock and DJs turned each one geweldig.Onze thanks is also great for building team. The CLINIC techno area, the Lef area, the Bora Bora area, Slaves for Passion area etc etc. Everywhere hung delicious BITCH vibe and nobody wanted to go home. If the weather permits, we will make such a fun BITCH garden with hammocks and campfires on October 1 for you again.

The VIP and Early bird are therefore already sold out online. Be quick for normal tickets online through TICKET SCRIPT or PAYLOGIC

or the stores. Within the next few days, all the pictures on www.crazyland.org. We are also working hard on the aftermovie.