PanARMENIAN.Net – DJ Tiesto reconnects with John Legend for his new summer anthem, aptly titled “Summer Nights”. Released Friday, June 17, the upbeat track highlights the Ramp;B singer’s vocals as he sings about his summer fling over the club-friendly beat, AceShowbiz said.

“I wanna be wherever you are, baby/ Impossible to take it too far,” he tells his girl before adding in the chorus, “Summer nights, gettin’ high like the first time/ You and I, makin’ lust forever.”

Prior to “Summer Nights”, Tiesto collaborated with Legend on the remix of the singer’s massive hit “All of Me”. The Dutch DJ expressed his excitement about getting to work with Legend again while explaining their newest song in a statement to Billboard.

“I was really excited to work with John again following the huge success we had with my remix of ‘All Of Me’,” he said. “For ‘Summer Nights’ we wanted to make a record that mixed the energy from my club tracks with his amazing soulful take on pop music and I’m really happy with the result. This record is definitely a bit of a musical departure for me but it was important to us that the end result really emphasize John’s funky soul vibe.”

