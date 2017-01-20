080 Barcelona Fashion week January 2017

The 19th edition of the 080 Barcelona Fashion will take place from January 30th to February 3rd in the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya (TNC). This location has been chosen in regards of this edition’s goal to boost the synergies between fashion and theatre and strengthen its connections with other cultural expressions. With this in mind, this 080 will have an outstanding opening with the presence of French designer Pierre Cardin who, within the opening-day celebrations, will present his musical theatre work “Dorian Gray, the beauty has no mercy” in the Sala Gran of TNC. After its successful première at La Fenice in Venice, the well-known designer will bring to Barcelona this musical work, which reflects on the ruthless passage of time based on Oscar Wilde’s famous novel.

On Monday 30th of January will take place the presentation with the presence of Pierre Cardin, who is the producer and is as well in charge of the costume design. Within this opening act, the 080 organization, on behalf of the Government of the Generalitat, will pay homage to the long and successful career in fashion of the French designer.

“Dorian Gray, the beauty has no mercy” is a musical theatre work which reflects on beauty and the obsessions of this iconic character created by Oscar Wilde. The script begins when the main character turn 38 and becomes aware that, despite his youthful aspect, his soul, trapped in a painting, shows the hideous signs of the shameful acts he has done. Throughout one hour and a half, fifteen arias chain themselves to the interpretation and bright light plans which go with innovative videos that bring a fantastic dimension to the tale of Dorian Gray.

Written and composed by Daniele Martini, the play has the artistic direction by Rodrigo Basilicati, under the original direction of Wayne Fowkes and Emanuele Gamba and the costume design by Pierre Cardin. The main character is played by Federico Marignetti, who’ll be on stage along with Thibault Servière. Finally, Daniele Falagone is in charge of sounds, Sara Caliumi of the video design and Paolo Bonapace of the light design.