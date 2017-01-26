Interfilière Paris: 2017 Definite air of lightness and dynamism!

No one expected turnout on this scale as soon as the show opened. It’s been several sessions since we’ve seen this level of uninterrupted activity throughout the first two days. More international clients came to Paris than last year (+14%), most of them travelling in from far afield. Day three was quieter. The third day is usually favored by French visitors, although less attended this time round.

Constructive meetings were held with enthusiastic clients, delighted by the new arrivals in the Summer 18 collections. This season’s most popular products are innovative and creative, ever lighter and finer. Linked, no doubt, to the show’s choice of theme “ultra-lightness and ultra fineness.” Society-driven and universal, our quest for ultra-lightness also inspired an exceptional artistic installation, creating a gallery atmosphere at the heart of The Exception space. A succession of visitors poured in to discover works by artists such as Julien Fournié, Ying Gao, Atelier Flory Brisset, La Soie Serycine…which were greeted with considerable enthusiasm. Echoing the show theme, 29 exhibitors, selected for this space, showcased highly creative and technical products.

The General Forum also vied for visitors’ attention with the ‘Whisperings’ exhibition, featuring a host of technical and aesthetic feats for a forward-looking vision of tomorrow’s intimates. The programmed included: the young English designer, Jessica Haughton, discovered thanks to her lingerie collection, featuring 3D printing in silicone, prototypes from 5 European embroidery companies (Bischoff Textil, Hämmerle & Vogel, Inter-Spitzen, Junior SRL by Adèle Zibetti and Soulis Kuehnis) high-level technology and creativity and the launch of a new fibre: “NaiaTM from Eastman”.

The number 7 proved a lucky one… 2017 got the Interfilière season off to an excellent start with a 7% rise in both product range and visitor numbers. 7 new exhibitors (Eastman, Ideal L pack, Jy Textile, Lemahieu, MCM Milano Pizzi & Ricami, Tai hing and Tintex Textiles) also joined the Interfilière community.

Paris, Porte de Versailles was the place to be on 21, 22 and 23 January to discover the lightest, finest, sheer and soft fabrics and accessories. With a definite lingerie-focus, this edition offered a modern overview of the industry for a dynamic and promising future. We hope the enthusiasm of the Intimates, Beachwear and Athleisure sectors will remain intact when Interfilière’s next Paris edition opens its doors in July!