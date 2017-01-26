Lisca in the lacy world of Paris

The winter is not over yet, but the fashion world is already thinking about the coming seasons. We investigated the upcoming trends at the trade show in France.

Between January 21 and January 23, 2017, Paris hosted one of the largest lingerie trade shows, Salon International de la Lingerie, where the Slovene brand Lisca presented its best models from the Fall-Winter 2017 collection. Immediately after entering the exhibition grounds, one could see Lisca’s beautiful stand, where the Lisca and Cheek by Lisca lingerie for this year’s fall and winter season was exhibited. The seductive transparency, romantic laces and fashionable colours will undoubtedly bring plenty of delight in the next season and the glances of the visitors definitely kept returning to the model wearing the seductive Queen Rose lingerie set.

At the trade show, 480 brands from 37 countries presented the trends for the coming seasons. Laces, laces and more laces, in various combinations and colours, is the guideline. In combination with mesh fabrics and tulle, they will help you accentuate your femininity. In addition to seductive lingerie, every year more and more attention is given to active lifestyles, which was also highlighted this year in Paris.

The events at the fair included numerous fashion shows, where we could see the trendiest lingerie and loungewear stories for the next fall and winter. As every year, Lisca presented its models at these fashion shows and delighted the visitors. They were presented at the first fashion show of the fair called Dualism. The story escalated from a heavenly sweetness with models in white lacy lingerie and white headdresses all the way to hell, where the last of the sexy devils wore three daring black pieces of Lisca Selection lingerie from the Lady Moon and Queen Rose series.

Lisca was also included in the special fashion show The Selection, for which the organisers select the brands and models they believe to be the most fashionable. The lacy turquoise triangle Cheek by Lisca bralette from the Beauty series was chosen for this fashion show.

The most important event of the Paris fair is definitely the Trend Forum, where the experts every year select individual lingerie sets that are considered to be setting the trends for the coming season. As in the previous years, Lisca was selected as one of the trendsetters with the seductive red Queen Rose lingerie set, which delights with its trendy cut, passionate red colour and beautiful embroidery for a romantic touch.