MBFW Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam 2017

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam 2017

The bi annually fashion event is upon us again.

Next week, the lights, the models, the designers and many VIP and fashionista, will ail gather at Westergasfabriek in Amsterdam for a few days of fashion celebration.

Whereas in pre vious years, entry to the event was exclusive for invitees only, in the last couple of years, it is possible to order tickets online to your favorite designers’ catwalk.

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam is a bi-annually event with catwalk shows and expositions about Dutch and Belgium Fashion Design. Fashionweek.nl is also an online magazine with news, interviews and background articles about the Dutch fashion industry, innovation, technology and sustainable movements within fashion, Dutch and Belgian Fashion Designers and upcoming talent from the low countries.

Lichting

Lichting is the prize of the fashion industry that is awarded every year to the most promising fashion graduate of the Netherlands. The concept is easy: the greatest talents of the seven best Dutch fashion academies will be together in one catwalk show to present themselves to the tough fashion press and a panel of international industry experts. Apart from this catwalk extravaganza the students are involved in several workshops to help them with valuable insights into the business side of fashion. Lichting is an initiative by Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam, HTNK fashion recruitment & consultancy in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

See you there in few days.