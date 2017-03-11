11 Companies Selected for Startupbootcamp Accelerator Program for Smart City & Living

Startupbootcamp, the global accelerator for Smart City & Living startups has announced the 11 startups that will join its acceleration program in Amsterdam this April. The 11 companies were selected from the Top 18 teams that made it to Startupbootcamp’s Selection Days in Amsterdam on 21st and 22nd of March, after a 3 month-long scouting phase and the evaluation of over 400 applications from FastTrack events across Europe and the Middle East.

The 10 selected startups and a Startup in Residence cover various aspects of the Smart City & Living sector including Smart Mobility, Smart Working, Waste Management, Smart Society, and Urban Planning. They will go through three months of rigorous mentorship and training in the Startupbootcamp Smart City & Living accelerator program and join 404 startups that have already been accelerated by Startupbootcamp programs globally.

The intense 3-month-long program beginning in April will provide startups with a structured mentorship, masterclasses, partner days and strategic guidance regarding their investment and business opportunities. Throughout the accelerator program, the startups will benefit from partnerships with Cisco, Vodafone, Schiphol, Centraal Beheer, Eneco, Delta Lloyd, ING, PwC, TomTom, Ricoh and Unica, which will allow them access to potential customers, industry data, and investments, with the ultimate goal of becoming industry-leading companies on their own.

The accelerator program will culminate on the 20th of July with a Demo Day, where the 11 teams will be invited to present their work to 400+ investors, mentors, partners and media. As a global supporter of Startupbootcamp, Cisco supports the structural acceleration of innovation and helps to contribute to a better startup ecosystem. According to Hendrik Blokhuis, the Program Director of Cisco’s Digitale Versnelling Nederland (Digital Acceleration, The Netherlands): “More investments will be made in the form of expertise and resources to stimulate this acceleration even further.”

“Smart technologies are those based on chips or Artificial Intelligence that can behave in intelligent ways. The future economic potential of such technologies is enormous, especially in industries such as education, health, and urban planning. Our new startups are breaking new grounds in these fields,” said Marc Wesselink, Managing Director of Startupbootcamp Smart City & Living.

Patrick de Zeeuw, co-founder of Startupbootcamp Global said, “We’ve been empowering innovators since 2010 and it is great to be able to welcome a new cohort of Smart City & Living startups here in Amsterdam. We see a massive potential from this area of technology startups.”

Startups Participating Coavmi (France) – Coavmi is a flight-sharing platform to connect private pilots with passengers willing to share the same flight and its costs. KAKIS positive sanitation (Slovenia) – KAKIS positive sanitation offers outdoor wooden composting toilets that are very user-friendly and that provide a perfect natural circle without waste.

Leave Your Luggage (Netherlands) – Leave Your Luggage facilitates an easy online solution for travelers who don’t want to drag their luggage with them to the airport. Mahlzeit (Germany) – Mahlzeit is an application service that helps canteens to reconnect with their daily guests and improve their gastronomy experiences. Mr. Clouseau (Netherlands) – Mr. Clouseau utilizes a wireless IoT data network to provide our future customers with a carefree and low-cost product to track their bicycles and other valuables.

Onh (Israel) – Onh is a web platform providing control over facility maintenance for inspectors and contractors by supervising maintenance checks. Orkestro (United Kingdom) – Orkestro connects online retailers with local on-demand couriers which helps businesses assign and track their local deliveries and rapidly scale delivery operations. Porter (Portugal) – With Porter your smartphone is the new digital keychain, replacing all your keys and keycards. Rolling Promotion (Latvia) – Rolling Promotion facilitates transparent advertisements in the city by placing banners on bikes and providing detailed reports of the recorded GPS data.

SharePeople (Netherlands) – SharePeople offers entrepreneurs the possibility to have cheap access to incapacity income, combined with a fun way of personal development. Xseed, Startup in Residence (Netherlands) – Xseed developed a self-learning algorithm that protects your business projects against the errors that always infect, drive up costs and push back delivery dates.