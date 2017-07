The Amsterdam Affiliate Conference 2017 will take place during the iGaming Super Show. AAC is expecting 4,500 delegates, which includes over 100 speakers and over 150 sponsors and exhibitors. With four days of conference, exhibition and networking events with the elite in iGaming, in a city that is like no other the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference was one you certainly wouldn’t have wanted to miss.

11th – 14th July 2017 at the RAI Amsterdam, NL.