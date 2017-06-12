CPM Moscow 2017: Get ready

After a successful 28th edition of CPM – Collection Première Moscow the Russian metropolis will once again be all about fashion from 30/8-02/09/2017.

45,000m² of the Expocentre fair grounds serve as exhibition space for just under 1.000 international brands! Business as usual – numerous trade buyers are doing their order business at this leading trade fair in Eastern Europe. New exhibitors from Indonesia, India, Colombia and Rumania, high-quality lingerie labels, VIPs – CPM also offers non-stop input for fashion bloggers, journalists, and other industry insiders.

Atmosphere

CPM – COLLECTION PREMIÈRE MOSCOW

1.000 collections from 25 countries

Leading E

astern European trade fair and order event, the Igedo Company’s international presence – CPM presents international fashion trends in the Russian metropolis Moscow twice a year. To the tune of 22.600 trade visitor come together at the Expocentre fair grounds to browse 1.000 collections from international exhibitors in the CPM premium, CPM kids and CPM accessories segments as well as Mode Lingerie & Swim Moscow.

A line-up of supporting events rounds off the informative programme accompanying the four days of orders demonstrating the Igedo Company’s technical competence. This includes 18 catwalk shows by high-end labels such as Marc Cain or Didier Parakian, trend lectures by in-house experts and an extensive line-up of seminars for buyers and exhibitors like the Russian Fashion Retail Forum, for example. Numerous events at CPM – Collection Première Moscow, like the opening ceremony or the CPM Fashion Night, provide networking opportunities.

Media support is guaranteed by eight TV and broadcasting teams as well as 300 international journalists on site.

CPM + 4 Segments

The international meeting point within high-potential markets. Success is always also a matter of the matching set-up. On show will be the latest international trends and collections for the segments women-swear, menswear, children’s wear, knitwear, leisure wear, leather wear, fur wear, swim and beachwear as well as accessories, young fashion, evening wear and lingerie.

CPM is one of the fashion trade fairs that offers the complete spectrum of fashion.

The plenty participations in the Country pavilions have grown historically and have become very well established.

Within CPM there are three segments, where a clear target group of buyers is addressed: CPM Premium stands for high-quality, design-oriented collections, CPM Kids Premium Brands shows everything from baby to children’s clothing and children’s shoes and CPM Accessories & Shoes– because the little things complete the outfit perfect. In addition from February 2017 the area “Handmade in Russia” can also be joined by international designers.