MB Amsterdam fashion week: TRINHBECX

During their academy years at the fashion department they were already closely involved with each other’s work. So participating with the denim competition was the perfect next step to start and develop TRINHBECX. The duo combine their individual aesthetics and share the same passion for experimentation. Their affection for working with contrasting materials and combining them like silk, denim, leather and plastics and their passion for craftmanship are essential for the duo’s aesthetics. By redefining and combining traditional men and women garments, TRINHBECX try to push the boundaries within fashion.