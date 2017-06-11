MBAFW: Tess van Zalinge ft. Royal Delft

Tess van Zalinge turns lingerie into fashion, without losing the fundamentals of functionality and sensuality. Tess van Zalinge studied Fashion and Design at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, where she graduated cum laude in 2012 with her collection, ‘The same old lines.’ After graduation, she started work as a freelance fashion designer for a range of fashion labels to help deepen her knowledge of the fashion industry. As a designer, van Zalinge feels the constant drive to combine lingerie and fashion, start exciting new collaborations and keep continuously developing herself as a designer. Fashion is her playing field and the challenge is to find the unexpected in it. She feels the need to get back to the basics and rebuild on the foundation that’s already been laid. By using traditional Dutch craftsmanship, bridging the space between under and outerwear and shattering the status quo, she’s giving Dutch folklore a new and innovative face.

The runway show of Tess van Zalinge will take place in the Gashouder, the biggest of the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam locations, where experienced designers present their work to a larger audience. These designers are hot and happening, and many of them have also gained international recognition.