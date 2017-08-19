BRAIN & BEAST at BCN fashion week, June 2017

Place

Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau

C. Sant Antoni Maria Claret, 167

08025 Barcelona

BIOGRAPHY

Brain&Beast was born in Barcelona in 2010 at the hands of Ángel Vilda. His garments are proposed as games, puzzles, apparently structural simple hieroglyphics which correspond to complex equations in which color and material form parts of codes in which nothing is random. Brain&Beast proposes mixing garments which combine emotion and reason, with a very strong influence from contemporary culture without leaving out oodles of sophistication and a serious sense of humor.

COLLECTION – Trilogy, Vol. II / LABYRINTH /

Without memory melancholy is impossible. It is necessary to remember what is lost forever and this is achieved by means of the loss itself, giving rise simultaneously to pain and pleasure. The sadness produced by remembrance brings the past into the present, trapping the person in a maze with no exit where there is only a sense of pleasure in the memory of what was and will not be. There is no renouncement or mourning, but a resignation desirous of the future.

According to Lacan, humor is a disguise of being. LABYRINTH is the melancholic memory of lost humor returned to the present in a way necessary for the perpetuation of one’s identity.