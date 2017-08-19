CUSTO BARCELONA at BCN Fashion week, June 2017

Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau

C. Sant Antoni Maria Claret, 167

08025 Barcelona

BIOGRAPHY

Custo Barcelona was created at the start of the 80s by the Dalmau brothers, Custo and David, following a long journey which took them around the world. On their way they discovered not only new horizons but also a huge swathe of artistic, cultural and philosophical influences.

One of the elements that most attracted their attention was the style in California, expressed in the look of the surfers living to the south of the State, as well as the psychodelia of the northern part. The innovative fashion – full of color – that they found there impressed them, especially a style of T-shirts that did not exist in Spain at that point.

Using this as a starting-point, the brand was launched under the name of Custo Line. The Dalmau brothers began to work learning as much as possible about printing techniques and their finishes, placing particular attention on the area of graphic design, with which they felt particularly comfortable. Over time, research into the use of color and prints turned predominantly innovative, bold and sophisticated.

Custo Barcelona could currently be claimed to exist as a style in itself which to a certain extent suggests a particular way of viewing life. A lifestyle that is expressed in collections for men and women .

CUSTO BARCELONA TODAY

Custo Barcelona is currently a consolidated image brand that, since 1997, unveils its collections each season at New York Fashion Week. Innovation and creativity are at the root of a style characterized by the use of graphics and color that have become iconic.

Their success has become recognized by not only the public buying their garments but also by fashion professionals, the media and the world of celebrities.

COLLECTION- LIGHT YEARS CRUISE

“Light Years” is the FW17/18 collection by Custo Barcelona, a tribute to the brightly colored fabrics that form the backbone of their collections. The firm presents different Cruise collection lines featuring mini leisure dresses.