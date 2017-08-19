RAFAEL AMORAMARGO at BCN Fashion week June 2017

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 – 21:00
21:00
Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau
C. Sant Antoni Maria Claret, 167
08025 Barcelona

BIOGRAPHY

I have satisfied many lovers of the new and the eccentric with ideas stemming from my mind and the less they were understood, the more they liked. Playing this game I came up with this project but, when I’m alone with myself, I don’t have the courage to call myself an artist, maybe I’m just a madman who understands the times he is living in and enjoys the vanity and narcissism of his peers.

 

My name is AMARGO (means bitter), but everyone calls me AMOR AMARGO (bitter love).

 

COLLECTION – ECLECTIC

Taking advantage of the adjective much used to describe its creator, Amoramargo’s first collection takes the name ECLECTIC.

A collection for man, woman and child based on strong basic colors like black, red, white and gold. Sweatshirts and full t-shirts are combined with exceptionally patterned jeans, an Amoramargo fetish. Night wears long evening dresses for her and tailored jackets for him. Meanwhile, the long summer days invite you to wear swimming trunks and bikinis.

Designer: RAFAEL AMARGO

Commercial brand: River Dreams srl

T. +34 93 452 65 00
Mail: info@amoramargo.moda

