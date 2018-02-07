THE 2018 REPORT Salon International de la Lingerie & Interﬁlière Paris

RENEWED ENERGY FOR A CHEEKY EDITION!

The Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris closed their doors Monday 22 January on an edition that stood out with high energy and a fresh vision for the entire industry. The 2018 event, with a wealth of new directions and innovations in a completely revamped setting, was praised by exhibitors and buyers. The new format was a winner! Special events located throughout Hall 1 clearly expressed a modern image of the lingerie/loungewear markets through finished products, fabrics, and accessories – all undergoing complete transformations. In tune with this context, Eurovet is ahead of the game with the launch of The Lingerie Place, its online platform for industry information and contacts. Both trade shows were in sync with the numerous top-profile international professionals who attended. And both shows saw constant activity at the booths during all three days. Praise was unanimous for the quality of the new tools to help buyers, exhibitors, and media, and for the edition’s exceptional energy. Post-event, it’s all systems go!

THE SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE : AN ABSOLUTELY OPTIMISTIC SHOW!

Eurovet’s mission is to be an ambassador for change and the driving force for the sector. True to its Manifesto, which lays out the company’s foundations and values, Eurovet confirmed its philosophy with its commitment during the three-day event. Inspiration and forecasting were the watchwords! Eurovet revolutionised its trade show approach with a unique program focusing on retail. The session included powerful, innovative tools such as a Retail Report, retail store tours, and boutique relooking. The Forum, set up like a Parisian flagship store, offered trend and retail inspiration and was very popular with all the professionals, exhibitors, and buyers. The space was a key hub for making new contacts, enjoying discussions, and sharing. Full of life, it was a indicator of the show’s overall mood. As both a forecaster and reflection of its era, the Salon International de la Lingerie broke the codes in this edition with new scenography, new booths, and new communication techniques to promote brands. It was a 180° change of direction for a new age of consumption. Each year the trade show’s offer expands in an expression of an immense diversity of styles. Backed up by an extensive events program, the Salon International de la Lingerie gave participants an edition that was truly a pleasure.

INTERFILIERE PARIS, PERFORMANCE AND INNOVATION AT THE FOREFRONT!

Manufacturers fully explored their creativity and presented original collections and a range of techniques. Their unique signatures were clear in each sample, proof of their expertise and commitment to serving their clients. The booths were settings for serious work meetings, with longer than usual visits and in-depth discussions. Exhibitors took the needed time to explain a new lace or embroidery, an innovative accessory, or a new fibre brand with performance benefits, and to talk about how a new line had been launched. The very successful “The Exception”, dedicated to finishing processes, was an area for inspiration and sensations. In keeping with its name, exceptional finishes were explored through both industrial samples from exhibitors and works from guest artists. The pieces presented pushed the boundaries of creativity, technical expertise, and originality.

The projects chosen for the “Tomorrow!” space contributed a more high-tech and experimental look at the market’s development. Even if a fabric woven from seaweed won’t be used in next July’s beachwear collections, its potential, inherent technical pluses, aesthetics, and irresistible colours caught the attention of the sector’s R&D professionals and designers. And even on Monday, the show didn’t slow down! Meetings continued at both shows and activity was non-stop. From the first day to the last, visitors streamed in and French brands made a strong showing.

THE SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE: Strong attendance by key buyers!

The Salon International de la Lingerie confirmed its appeal with a slight overall rise in visitors, and a 12% boost in attendance by key buyers. The show is a major attraction for buyers around with world, with a French/international ratio of 36% / 64% (the same as January 2017). The trade show also saw growth in buyer numbers from North America (especially the USA), Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan, and Spain.

“I want to thank you for your kindness and marvellous hospitality. It was the 12th time I’ve come to the trade show! This year I especially liked talking with professionals from other United Kingdom boutiques. I also discovered a new Italian nightwear brand that was a first time exhibitor at the show. And it’s always so interesting to meet with my suppliers and brands. I can’t wait to see you all again at the next edition!” Jane Rozenbroek – Esme Coquet Lingerie, East Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

Buyers from the biggest names in international distribution attended the show, which benefitted from an increase in leading e-commerce players, concept stores, and ready-to-wear retailers.

Source: Press release Salon International de la Lingerie & Interfilière Paris – January 2018