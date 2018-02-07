INTERFILIÈRE PARIS January 2018: Appreciated by a quality visitor base

Interfilière Paris also showed strong energy with a slight rise in overall visitor numbers and 5% growth in VIP and premium visitors.

With a French/international visitor ratio of 34% / 66%, the show saw a 0.5% increase in French visitors, who again led the Top 10 list.

“I want to thank Eurovet who, every season, inspires us and always helps us discover new suppliers. I attended the do-not-miss trends conference by Concepts Paris and, for the first time, tested the new speed dating matchmaking format created by Interfilière Paris. It was a new concept that was very positive for us. And it was an honour to receive the Designer of the Year award at “The Selection” fashion show with so many buyers in the audience. Sachi Wakashiro, Wacoal, Head of Design.

The edition was marked by significant growth in visitor numbers from North America (with a strong increase for the United States) and Russia. The trade show also noted attendance from Tunisia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldavia, Taiwan, China, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam – countries with strong reputations for their production capacities.

Source: Press release Salon International de la Lingerie & Interfilière Paris – January 2018