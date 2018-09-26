Photokina 2018 is Open

By Photokina Press





Photokina 2018 presents a comprehensive event programme

Photokina is THE industry and cultural event, thus characterising and inspiring the cultural life and the photo scene of Cologne well beyond the trade fair itself, in the context of events, workshops, exhibitions and photo competitions. Visitors can look forward to a diverse event programme at photokina from 26 to 29 September 2018. As a hotspot of the international imaging scene, photokina offers pure inspiration.

Olympus Perspective Playground

The world’s leading trade fair for imaging will be enriched with an absolute event highlight: the Olympus Perspective Playground will stop at the exhibition grounds of photokina in 2018 and 2019. Photography and art fans will be able to photographically discover new worlds in more than 2,000 square metres in hall 1, including after the end of exhibition. An inspiring art exhibition becomes a playground for photography and thus ensures an incomparable photography experience.

COMMUNITIES by photokina

On the COMMUNITIES Stage in hall 2.2., visitors can learn new things from stars of the photography scene, meet their role models and place the most beautiful photos live online. International creatives, like Greg Gorman, Steve Thornton, Guido Karp, Calvin Hollywood, Marta Greber (@whatforbreakfast) and Michael Schulz (@berlinstagram) provide insights into their work. Pavel Kaplun presents the latest examples of creative composing from his international photography and film practice, and explains what is of the greatest importance, and how one can arrive at impressive results easily and quickly.

At the photokina night on Friday evening as of 6:00 p.m. there will also be a treat for the ears: Fil Bo Riva presents the finest Indie pop on the COMMUNITIES STAGES and invites to stay a while in the exhibition halls. One can also stop by and visit the exhibitors until 9:00 p.m. on the long Friday. The afternoon ticket (as of 2:00 p.m.) is available for 8 Euro in advance sale.

MOTION by photokina

The MOTION STAGE in hall 5.2 forms the linchpin for professional filmmakers, video enthusiasts and hobby filmers in the moving image area. Themes include, for example: “How does a photographer become a professional filmmaker, and how can one create a professional film production with a smartphone?” Live on stage, the YouTube stars from ApeCrime explain how important titles, thumbnails and interesting content are for the success of YouTube videos. Marius alias angeschrien shows the techniques he uses to quickly create cinema computer worlds.

The exciting travel documentary Project Antarctic tells of the challenges of filmmakers at -30 Grad, with wet cameras and day-long of seasickness. The German Roamers, Europe’s biggest outdoor community in the social media segment, are known for their unique style of interpretation of outdoor and travel photography. They focus on Germany and concentrate on photography. They will report on their most exciting experiences on location.

Together with Huawei and SOLO Skateboard Magazine, Red Bull presents its latest skateboard project. The Cologne skater and Red Bull athlete Vladik Scholz got on his board again and again at 5:00 a.m. for “5AM” to skate at various squares in his hometown at daybreak in keeping with the motto of the project name. The photos and the video for “5AM” can be seen at photokina together with live skateboard action.

PICTURES by photokina

photokina once again presents impressive photo exhibitions over the entire fair grounds and in various squares throughout Cologne. Many exhibitions are the result of competitions for pros and hobby photographers. Thus, for example, Canon and ProfiFoto will exhibit the three winning concepts in the context of their New Talent Award in passage 4/5. The New Talent Award promotes photographic projects such as degree dissertations, semester or free work.

FUJIFILM Global Photo Exhibition – Inspire Printing presents more than 10,000 photos from both amateur and professional photographers. In keeping with the motto “Celebrate the Everyday”, the focus should be shifted more intensively to the importance of everyday moments, and consciousness for the haptic image raised. Photography enthusiasts from 27 European countries are called upon to make their photo available via upload, and to use the chance to become part of the Shoot.Print.Share @Inspire Printing exhibition at this year’s photokina.

The Top 100 Photography Award of Picanova, the Cologne expert for individual photography products, home decor and lifestyle products continues until 18 September. The best 100 images will be selected by a prominent jury and exhibited in a space of more than 1,000 m² in hall 1. There will be prizes with a total value of more than 500 Euro. Further information and application under: www.photo.club/de/award2018

The future of imaging

As a partner of the MOBILE IMAGING LOUNGE, Honor will present current models and demonstrate the usability of the most innovative AI functions in workshops. HONOR is one of the most innovative and fastest growing companies of the mobile industry has confirmed its participation.

Visitors will meet founders and developers in the IMAGING LAB in hall 5.1 and receive insights into the innovative projects of the technology leader. In the workshop of the coding school on 29 September, children and young people will learn the first steps of programming.

The complete event programme can be found under: http://www.photokina.com/events

Koelnmesse – Global Competence in Digital Media, Entertainment and Mobility: Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising trade fairs in the Digital Media, Entertainment and Mobility segments. Trade fairs like photokina, DMEXCO, gamescom, INTERMOT and THE TIRE COLOGNE are established as leading international trade fairs and are being expanded by future-oriented formats like DIGILITY. Koelnmesse not only organises trade fairs in these areas in Cologne, but also in other growth markets like, for example, China, Singapore and Thailand, which have different areas of focus and content. These global activities offer customers of Koelnmesse tailor-made events in different markets, which guarantee sustainable and international business.