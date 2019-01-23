Salon International de la lingerie in Paris Jan. 2019

Salon international de la lingerie is Europe’s biggest Lingerie and related fabric trade fair.

This January, the traditional event took place in Paris On January19 to 21st.

We bring the event opening statement of Ms. Marie-Laure BELLON President / CEO Eurovet.



Catalina Otalvaro, Col, Modeling at Salon

The Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris launch a new season and new year 2019 that we hope will be full of discoveries, encounters and favorites for all, generating desire from current and future clients, and advancing our industry within an overall consumer context that remains challenging. We’re evolving, too. From a creator and organizer of the biggest events in the industry, several times a year, in Paris, New York, or Shanghai, etc.…it’s now year round that we unify and highlight the excellence of top brands and their top suppliers on our digital platform “The Lingerie Place”, where we collect the most important professional data in the industry and publish exclusive previews.

of information on trends, collections, and innovations. Today, we’re working in an even more targeted fashion to bring together the right brand or the right mill with the right buyer, online, 365 days a year, as we do during our events designed as periods full of momentum, where the quality of the experience, inspiration, encounters, and discoveries takes pride of place. Over three days, we tell the story of our industry at a certain moment; we lead our professional community on a world tour of the finest expert craftsmanship, highlighting relevant contacts that promise to optimally boost your business. And so, this year, you can discover the new selection from our Exposed concept store, participate in “speed-dating” to meet potential new partners in just a few minutes, discover the Tomorrow space or the “Natural Expression” exhibit at Interfilière, and request an even more personalized contact service from our personal shoppers. And don’t forget the trend spaces, fashion shows, and talks, to enhance your knowledge of the trends, help you dare to dream, and buy better.

Soon, we’ll see you again online, then this Summer for new, innovative events that will allow you to shine a spotlight on the excellence of our industry beyond our professional community, directly with consumers, and to enchant fashion buyers and influencers just that much more…in a more experience-led, segmented manner. We look forward to seeing you for the next part of the story, but for now…Have a good trip to Paris!