Venus 2019 Berlin has opened today

At 11 o’clock, the faces of the 23rd VENUS, Micaela Schäfer and Patricia Blanco, appeared in golden outfits in front of the main entrance to the Messe Berlin. Above them hovered a big red heart and a cupid stepped in front of the stairs. With arrow, bow and a lot of golden confetti the ceremonial opening took place.

Like Greek goddesses, the two stars glimmered for the many photographers. From today, men, women and couples enjoy everything the erotic heart desires: sex toys, fashion and lots of hot entertainment. The Ladies Area has been enlarged so that there are not too long waiting times and appealing designed so that women can drop even more. Exhibitors such as Eis.de, MyDirtyHobby, Bongacams or Stripchat present the latest products and offers for endless online and offline fun. Anyone wishing to attend the 23rd VENUS can order tickets online at https://www.venus-berlin.com/tickets/ or buy them at the box office.Press photos for free use can be found here: https://www.venusberlin.com/pressefotos/

The Kinky VENUS 2019 is pure shopping, show and entertainment Berlin, October 2019. Friends of leather and lacquer will get their money’s worth on the Kinky VENUS. Not only since 50 Shades of Gray has BDSM become socially acceptable – but it has long since become indispensable in the media and in the bedrooms or playrooms.

This year, the Kinky VENUS, 17.-20.10.2019 Berlin fairgrounds, will meet the increased demands of the fans and presents in the “Palais unterm Funkturm” a wide range of dealers and shops in the fields of fashion, toys and everything what everyone’s heart BDSMlers and fetishists beat faster. The whole thing is rounded off with a full show program from many areas of BDSM – the “KinkyErotik” Burlesque – pure BDSM or Fashionshows of well-known labels in the field of latex clothing – mixed with interviews, workshops and product presentations by sexy presenters.

Face and figurehead of the Kinky Venus 2019 is the famous model Fetish Medusa: Their repertoire ranges from vinyl, leather and latex to nylon, SM and much more.

The most important information at a glance Venue: Berlin, Messegelände unterm Funkturm Haupteingang Nord, Hammarskjöldplatz / MasurenalleeOpening Hours:

Opening Hours Fair Thursday, October 17, 2019: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Sunday , 20 October 2019: 11:00 – 19:00 Opening hours Press counter Thursday, 17 October 2019: 10:00 – 18:00 Friday, 18 October 2019: 10:00 – 19:00 Saturday, 19 October 2019: 10:00 – 19:00