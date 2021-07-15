Exposed: Next Rendez-vous Lingerie, Swim, Resort in Paris

Exposed, the Paris based fashion mega event is back on September 3-6, 2021.

After e a year of COVID-19, it is time to get back on track. Here is Eurovet’s PR concerning the event.

WELCOME BACK!

We are happy to announce that Exposed is back and ready to start all over again!

Jolidon at Salon Paris

It has been long for all of us. We always believed in a right mix of brands and a good balance between physical events and virtual connections. We have been very lucky to work from the beginning with the best brands, and we never lost track of them in the digital world during this hectic 2020 year.

But we missed very much the social interactions that we enjoyed during our Exposed editions.

We thank you for your patience and support. More than ever we feel that we are stronger together. We share the same values, we work hard, we create beauty and we are willing to do better. These are the reasons to not give up and these are the reasons we are here.

To celebrate this much awaited come back, we will present a selection of 50 brands of Lingerie, Swimwear and Accessories at Porte de Versailles – Paris, in synergy with the Who’s Next, Impact and Traffic shows from the 4th to 6th of September 2021.

Let’s envision a brighter future and go forward together.

We will be there!

The Exposed team