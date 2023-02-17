WEAPONIZED : EPISODE #1 with Jeremy Corbell & George Knapp + All Roads Lead to UFOs

In WEAPONIZED, Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp pull back the veil on the world of the known, to explore the unexplained. This multi-platform investigative series features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage, previously-suppressed documents, original audio and video recordings, and hard evidence related to UFOs, the paranormal, cutting-edge science, cover-ups, conspiracies, and big-time crimes.

Original, groundbreaking conversations with government whistleblowers, spies, spooks, scientists, military officials, muckraking journalists, filmmakers, historians, artists, musicians, and major celebrities will cast a wide shadow through the other-world… and detail the human experiences that inform these extraordinary phenomena. Your curiosity will be WEAPONIZED. Full audio episodes are published across all podcast platforms – and in visual form exclusively at https://WeaponizedPodcast.com and here on Corbell’s YouTube channel. New episodes released Tuesdays. In this first episode, Corbell and Knapp set the stage for what to expect this year from their investigative journalism. They will poke the bear – and break some news – as they discuss the winding road that has brought us all here: to a new consensus reality that includes the acknowledgment of the UFO presence engaging humanity. A reality where the UFO puzzle is being explored openly by our military and forward looking scientists alike.

JEREMY CORBELL is an American contemporary artist and investigative filmmaker with movies on Netflix and Hulu. He is known for his documentary work exploring mysteries in the fields of UFOs, advanced technology and the “dark space” where science confronts the abnormal. Corbell’s films reveal how ideas, held by credible individuals, can alter the way we experience reality and help us to reconsider the fabric of our own beliefs. “The aim of journalism is to reveal that which lies beneath the thin veneer of a society; to expose truths that are often just beyond the reach of our consensus reality.

It can be counterintuitive – but to reveal secrets, you often must first learn to keep them. George and I have done that. We have kept secrets. But now we have built a vehicle to explore the mysteries that have kept us curious and alert over the decades. It’s with great pleasure and methodical mischief that we introduce WEAPONIZED to the world.” said Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell.

Source: Extracted from WEAPONIZED you-tube channel.