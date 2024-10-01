Berlin is getting colorful again

VENUS Erotic Festival presents the latest trends and the most famous stars in the industry

Berlin, June 2024. The anticipation among organizers, exhibitors and visitors is already growing, because in a few months thousands of international guests will once again flock to Berlin for the VENUS Festival. This year, VENUS will open its doors in the exhibition halls under the radio tower from October 24th to 27th. And the 27th edition has it all. The new poster motif whets the appetite for more and gives a first foretaste of four exciting days of the trade fair. In addition to the unique mix of new products and services that make the shopping heart beat faster, erotic entertainment on the show stages, stars and starlets of the industry live and up close, manufacturers and wholesalers in the business area are creating the trends of tomorrow.

Venus Berlin 2024

The daily non-stop program with erotic shows and sexy entertainment promises erotic entertainment of the highest class. This year, the show stage is setting new standards and features a new lighting concept, huge LED walls and private VIP lounges. Whether porn stars, cam girls, content creators, erotic influencers or sexy celebrities – fans can meet their idols in person in the fan area and get autographs or photos. In addition to international stars, for example from the USA, the world’s largest erotic websites will be presenting themselves at VENUS. In 2024, Pornhub will be represented with a trade fair stand for the first time. The main sponsors EIS.de, MyDirtyHobby, Stripchat and BongaCams also stand for pure entertainment. The absolute who’s who of the erotic industry will meet at the VENUS Festival again this year.

This year, too, inclusion and diversity are the focus: everyone can and should develop freely. There is enough space for non-heteronormative sexuality in a separate hall. In the Hedonistic Lounge, sex coaches and experts work together to focus on education and sex-positive and feminist accents. Those interested can find answers to current questions about sexuality, health, sexual wellness and much more.

Friends of latex and leather & Co. will of course also get their money’s worth: Kinky VENUS offers numerous workshops, product trends and an exciting show program with international star guests, dominatrixes and models from the international fetish scene.

The internationally renowned trade fair attracts visitors, trade visitors, buyers, influencers and media from all over the world to Berlin every year. But it’s not just end customers who get their money’s worth at the VENUS Festival. VENUS has always been considered a renowned national and international industry meeting place for decision-makers and exhibitors from the erotic sector.

This year, the “Fansites Meetup” will be celebrating its premiere in the Business Area. Jointly presented by VENUS and CreatorTraffic, the area is intended to establish itself as a permanent contact point for cam sites, fan sites, affiliates, webmasters, payment service providers and providers of age verification.

These are the brand ambassadors of VENUS 2024

Berlin, August 2024. The VENUS Festival 2024 in Berlin will be hotter than ever! Because now Europe’s largest trade fair for eroticism and lifestyle is presenting this year’s brand ambassadors. Six top stars from various areas of the industry represent the 27th edition of VENUS: Micaela Schäfer, Little Caprice, Vanessa Liberte, Costina Munteanu, Calvin Kleinen and Inkasso Ingo are this year’s brand ambassadors and promise an erotic spectacle of the highest class. For the first time with two male ambassadors and a colorful mix of well-known stars and exciting newcomers to the scene, this year’s trade fair promises to be a highlight for fans and trade visitors alike. The brand ambassadors will make their first big appearance at the grand opening on October 24th. During the trade fair, which takes place from October 24th to 27th in the exhibition halls under the radio tower, they will be available for autograph sessions, photos and up-close meet & greets with their fans.

The brand ambassadors at a glance:

Micaela Schäfer Venus Berlin

Micaela Schäfer

No VENUS year without slug Micaela Schäfer! The “VENUS veteran” has long since become an integral part of the trade fair and, for the 11th time now, embodies the spirit of this event like no other. Micaela is a regular on the red carpets and a fixture in the celebrity world. As an erotic model and one of the best-known personalities in the industry, Micaela will once again be available for numerous autograph sessions and meet & greets this year. Her unbroken popularity and her connection to VENUS make her the undisputed icon of the event.

