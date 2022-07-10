Castlefest is a medieval/fantasy festival in the Netherlands, held on the first weekend of August in the gardens of Castle Keukenhof in Lisse since 2005. Castlefest, takes place on 4-7 August 2022.

Imagine yourself in a completely different world at Castlefest, the Fantasy festival of the Netherlands. A fest for young and old, where, as soon as you enter the gates, you find yourself in the Other World. Castlefest is a total experience with lots of music, fantasy writers, themed catering, medieval crafts and a large market which offers everything a fantasy fan is looking for.

A large amount of bands are performing at the various festival stages, from Pagan Folk to World Music, from Medieval Rock to Indie. In short, for each music lover his own!

Castlefest characterises itself by a unique ambiance. This makes that regular visitors are looking forward to the next edition a year in advance. It creates a feeling where you find yourself in a completely different world, causing a daze and homesickness for weeks after the event took place.

The Castlefest-feeling is difficult to define, but something everyone needs to experience themselves. The highlight of the festival is the Wicker Ritual. Together with visitors, bands, exhibitors, entertainers, caterers and the staff you are living towards the moment the Wickerman is lit. The energy that is then released is a special experience that cannot be missed.