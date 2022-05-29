CONTOURS trade show to return in August 2022

February day wear, nightwear and activity-wear trade show now cancelled

In view of the fact that the pandemic is worsening by the day, Messe Dortmund

– in consultation with the CONTOURS exhibitors – has decided not to hold the

day wear, nightwear and activity-wear show which had been planned for mid-

February 2022. CONTOURS will thus relaunch under its new name on its regular

scheduled dates of 6 – 8 August 2022 complete with a revamped modern look

and an attractive supporting program.

Dortmund, 7 January 2022 – The hoped-for easing of the pandemic has not yet occurred,

and following close consultation with exhibitors and the industry, Messe Dortmund has

therefore decided not to press ahead with the event scheduled for 12 – 14 February 2022.

Cancelling the February event is a difficult decision, albeit one that takes proper account of

current developments and the concerns of exhibitors. They want to work towards getting

the show back on the road in August – with more planning certainty and stronger prospects

of success for everyone involved.

CONTOURS to present its new look at the regular summer event in 2022

From 6 to 8 August 2022, the daywear, nightwear and activity-wear trade show will

return in a new design, complete with visual eye-catchers and attractive program

highlights, showcasing the great benefits to be had from participating in a leading trade

show. Trade visitors and exhibitors at CONTOURS 2022 can expect not only a new

international name, but also a look-and-feel that reflects the sheer variety of products on

show. With a modern stand construction concept, attractive color themes and new,

complementary program highlights such as a fashion show, strong brands and new

product launches can be staged to perfection at Messe Dortmund from August 2022. Also,

the new networking area with its pleasant lounge atmosphere will help people engage as

individuals – something that has only been possible to a limited extent in recent months,

and is becoming increasingly important for business transactions precisely for this reason.

All the latest key information, updates and developments are available 24/7 on the trade

show website, Facebook, Instagram or directly by newsletter.

EXHIBITION AT A GLANCE

CONTOURS – THE DAYWEAR, NIGHTWEAR AND ACTIVITY-WEAR EXHIBITION

CONTOURS is the retailer’s ordering platform for daywear, nightwear and activity-wear where buyers will find new

ideas for product presentation, and above all the very latest fashion trends in nightwear and lingerie. At Messe

Dortmund exhibitors and producers of activity-wear, body wear, swimwear, leg wear, shape wear, lounge wear and

home textiles will be presenting various collections from Germany and abroad. CONTOURS will feature a large

number of relevant brands. Inspiring fashion shows on-stage and a new lounge area for exchanging ideas,

networking and relaxing complete this ideal venue proposition.

DATE:

6 – 8 August 2022

EVENT ORGANISER:

Messe Dortmund GmbH

TARGET GROUPS:

Buyers for specialist retailers, major retail groups and online shopping websites