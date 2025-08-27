Curve Paris 2025: Where lingerie stops whispering and starts leading

Paris likes to test the temperature of fashion with its wrist. This September, it does so at Porte de Versailles, where Curve Paris—the summer edition of Salon International de la Lingerie—returns as a pulse check on how we dress when the body is the protagonist. The dates are set for September 6–8, 2025, and the address is Parc des Expositions, a familiar stage where trends enter with a murmur and leave as marching orders.

A trade show recast as a concept store

This isn’t your grandmother’s trade show. Curve Paris arrives pointedly “reinvented,” recasting itself as a concept-store-style terrain built for browsing, discovery, and prescription—designers alongside disruptors, heritage next to heat. The show is staged hand in hand with WSN, the organizer behind Who’s Next, Première Classe, and Bijorhca, a sign that this is less siloed lingerie fair, more full-spectrum fashion platform with commercial heft and editorial intent.

In that reframing is a quiet thesis: lingerie no longer hides; it belongs in the center of the fashion conversation. Curve asserts that shift outright—and then designs the experience to make it feel inevitable.

The new “summer wardrobe,” from skin out

Walk the floor and the categories dissolve into a single summer sentence: lingerie, swimwear, activewear, resort-wear, lounge-wear, ready-to-wear, accessories, home-wear, beauty, jewelry. It’s a wardrobe assembled from the inside out, with the body as the anchor and styling built around texture, tactility, and movement. The point is eclecticism—of bodies, of identities, of ways to wear—and the result is a merchandised manifesto for mix-and-match living.

There’s a pragmatic-romantic balance to the curation: “good, effective basics” share rails with lace meant to be seen; swimsuits styled as tops; ultra-technical leggings that behave like performance gear but style like fashion. Add easy, throw-on dresses for the beach-to-bar shuffle, the kind of sunglasses you keep in rotation all season, and beauty that promises glow rather than camouflage. It reads like a summer cheat sheet assembled by a friend with immaculate taste.

More than booths: a community, in motion

Every trade show claims community; few make it feel organic. Curve’s mix of brands, buyers, influencers, and media is engineered for cross-pollination—rooms where wholesale plans get rewritten after a chance conversation and where a fabric swatch can start a collaboration. The engine is simple: put decision-makers and tastemakers in the same light, and let the standard-bearers of a “blooming sector” rewrite the standards together.

That word—blooming—matters. Intimates and adjacent categories have outgrown their drawer status; they’re traffic drivers, lifestyle signifiers, powerful storytelling tools for retailers and DTC alike. A floor like this turns category edges into doorways.

“Exposed”: the edit that tells you where the current is heading

If Curve is the map, Exposed is the underline. The show’s signature curation proposes a point of view across established leaders and surgically chosen independents: Chantelle X and Maison Lejaby beside the chromatic brio of Dora Larsen; the eco-cred of Swedish Stockings; Studio Pia’s couture polish; Else Lingerie’s modern minimalism. Add Love Stories, Yasmine Eslami, Only Hearts, Icône, Girlfriend Collective, DSTM, and more, and you get an edit that reads like a buyer’s short list for the next 18 months.

The significance isn’t just taste; it’s translation. Exposed shows how heritage can feel new and how emerging can feel substantial—how a store can speak fluent sensuality without defaulting to cliché.

A transatlantic dialogue

Exposed doesn’t live only in Paris. It’s an integral thread running through Curve Paris and Curve New York, creating a recurring transatlantic conversation about how intimates are styled, sold, and photographed now. That continuity matters: what’s seeded in Paris often reaches American shop floors by spring, and U.S. feedback loops back into European development tighter than ever.

For buyers triangulating global appetite—lace versus mesh, sport vs. lounge, bright vs. bone neutrals—that cross-pollination is a competitive edge, not a footnote.

The macro story: lingerie goes public

Step back and a larger narrative emerges. Intimates are no longer backstage. Bralettes migrate into daywear; swim tops pair with trousers; bodysuits slip under blazers without apology. The ghost thread running through it all is comfort—not sloppy, but built into waistbands, fabrics, and fastenings that respect the body’s volatility through a day, a cycle, a season.

There’s also a sincerity to fit and inclusivity that no longer feels like marketing copy. Extended sizing, adaptive closures, and considered underwire geometry are table stakes, not special features. The visual language follows: campaigns look lived-in, less airbrushed fantasy, more proximity and warmth.

Technology under the lace

The romance remains—lace still matters, and so does craft—but the technical underpinnings are the plot twist. Microfiber blends that breathe and compress with nuance; bonded seams that vanish under silk; resilient elastics that don’t dig by 5 p.m.; regenerated nylon that feels like a caress rather than a compromise. Swim is a testing ground for durability and colorfastness; activewear pushes sweat-mapping and opacity; lounge tunes drape and handfeel so it photographs beautifully and lives even better.

Retailers read these details as risk management. Fewer returns, longer product life, clearer storytelling. Customers feel it as trust.

Retail reality: curation over category

What succeeds on a floor like Curve rarely sits in one silo. The winning buy tells a story across occasion and mood: a triangle bra that plays under a sheer blouse; a one-piece that pairs with wide-leg denim; a legging that behaves at Pilates and at the wine bar. The new intimacy retail is a moodboard, not a matrix.

Visual merchandising follows suit. Textural contrast, tonal layering, and the permission to style lingerie as fashion are not gimmicks—they’re how younger consumers already self-style. Wholesale strategy lags at its peril.

Why Paris, why now

Late-summer Paris offers the right kind of friction. Buyers arrive with fall deliveries landing and holiday on the horizon; they need clarity on what spring will feel like—and where to take margin bets. Designers want feedback fast enough to fine-tune production. Media wants a headline that isn’t just “another pretty bra.”

Curve answers by situating intimates inside the broader fashion ecosystem without diluting their specificity. It’s a delicate edit: make lingerie central without making it loud; keep swim aspirational without making it precious; let active borrow fashion without losing function. That balance feels, frankly, very Paris.

What to watch on the floor

Color stories that move beyond safe nudes: oxidized pastels, tea-dyed florals, hyper-bright straps as accents

Underwire renaissance: engineering-forward cups with lighter scaffolding and more forgiving gore geometry

Swim-as-daywear: clean square necks, hardware moments, textured ribs that style like knitwear

Lounge that earns its keep outside the home: drapey sets, liquid jerseys, and high-low pairings with tailoring

Beauty and accessories as credible add-ons: SPF that behaves under makeup, sunglasses with sculptural frames, hosiery that treats #OOTD like a canvas

The takeaway

Curve Paris frames an industry in open bloom. It’s less about what sits closest to the skin and more about how the skin sets the tone for everything else. That’s the quiet revolution happening at Porte de Versailles this September: lingerie stepping out from under, not to shout, but to lead.