David Dekel appointed as a Non Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Kardan NV.

Amsterdam, May 31, 2022

David Dekel was appointed as a Non Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Kardan NV.

Kardan NV is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

For Dekel, this is his third position on a BOD of a traded firm.

David Dekel is currently also the Chairman of Plaza Centers N.V. an emerging markets developer of shopping and entertainment centers in the Central and Eastern Europe region (“CEE”).

The firm is traded in three jurisdictions: London, Warsaw and Tel Aviv.