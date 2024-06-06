EROCHAIN EXPO a new polish erotic fair

At Erochain Expo, we are dedicated to redefining the way you experience the erotic industry. Our mission is to provide an inclusive, educational, and liberating venue where individuals from all walks of life can explore and embrace their passions in a welcoming and safe environment.

Erochain Expo is set against the vibrant backdrop of Warsaw, Poland, at the prestigious WARSAW EXPO XXI, a sprawling exhibition center situated in the heart of the city. With its prime location, we bring together an international community of enthusiasts, trade professionals, and exhibitors from over 30 countries, all converging to celebrate the art and culture of erotica.

Erochain Expo is a multifaceted event that caters to a diverse audience. From sex education with expert sexologists and connecting with your favorite webcam models to important business meetings and networking in the B2B area. Depending on the ticket you choose, you get different access to the Ero Chain Expo. There are 3 types of tickets available: For Private Visitors, Trade Visitors and VIP Visitors.

The website is erochainexpo.com