FASHN ROOMS DÜSSELDORF opens Additional(s) rooms

Düsseldorf becomes the perfect stage: FASHION, ADDITIONALS & GREEN ROOM

presented under one roof

Inspiration & Innovation with practical added value for exhibitors and retailers

Experience, discover, combine. In a world where almost everything is available at the touch

of a button, inspiring products and concepts are in high demand. Physical retail only stands

a chance against online providers with an exciting mix, surprising products and an appealing

presentation.

FASHN Rooms

What counts are those unexpected, individual items – after all, this is precisely what makes

for a store full of ideas. Ways out of uniformity towards more diversity and the perfect mix

of product, emotion and experience will be offered by the Düsseldorf order show FASHN

ROOMS, held from 23 to 25 July 2022. FASHN ROOMS is known for its high-quality selection

of German and international brands from the fashion, footwear and accessories segments.

Introducing the “ADDITIONALS” area FASHN ROOMS now open up new scope for

complementary beauty and lifestyle products in the truest sense of the word. “The mix of

fashion and beauty is perfect. We bring together what belongs together. And all of this in

an inspiring venue,” says Igedo Company CEO Ulrike Kähler explaining the innovative,

revenue-enhancing concept that ensures high professionalism thanks to the cooperation

between the partners BEAUTY FORUM and FASHN ROOMS.

“In line with our motto ‘We believe in the power of beauty’ we believe that beauty has

many facets that are underlined by fashion and cosmetics. This is why we are delighted to

break new ground together with the Igedo Company,” says Roberto Valente, CEO of Health

and Beauty Germany GmbH. “BEAUTY FORUM is definitely the perfect partner to

implement the innovative ADDITIONALS concept as part of FASHN ROOMS in a target[1]group oriented format.”

FASHN Rooms

Beauty meets fashion. Fashion retailers are always on a quest for attractive add-on

products for their stores. By means of the open-plan, centrally located joint ADDITIONALS

stand FASHN ROOMS opens up precisely this space for beauty and lifestyle products

including skincare and decorative cosmetics, oils, fragrances, wellness articles as well as

stationery, candles etc.

Beyond the product as such this concept is also about an appealing in-store presentation

that encourages purchases. ADDITIONALS provides retailers with practical inspirations for

displaying the complementing products in their stores in a sales-promoting way. “Here, the

special almost magical atmosphere of Areal Böhler already boasts the best pre-conditions,”

confirms Ulrike Kähler. With attractive presentations that prompt impulse buying we

provide retailers with new possibilities for surprising and sustainably enchanting their

shoppers.”

GREEN ROOM

Sustainable with ambition. Consuming fashion with a good feeling. More and more

people want to be sure that retailers and manufacturers offer products that look good and

comply with high ecological and social standards at the same time. For this type of shopper

sustainability is a must-have rather than nice-to-have. In other words: sustainability istaken

as a given. Fairness and eco-friendliness are reflected in both their daily lifestyle and their

favourite looks. “We have observed for some time now that the interest in fair-production

fashion continues to rise while good design and sustainable values are by no means

mutually exclusive. On the contrary,” says a convinced Ulrike Kähler. FASHN ROOMS

responds to this development with an innovative concept integrated into the existing,

successful order platform: “With the new segment GREEN ROOM we offer retailers the

unique opportunity to extend their ranges to include sustainable, fair fashion in a targeted

manner. And all of this in one place. Both at the order show and at their own stores.”

After all, the trade show in Düsseldorf is not only about a comprehensive range of fashion

and accessories. Beyond ordering, the holistically designed GREEN ROOM concept

comprises a modern, sustainably engineered shop fitting design. A special feature in the

hall: a Store 13 space – a sustainable Concept Store from Herford providing a modern take

on the sustainability theme in retail.

“With our sustainable ‘STORE 13 Sharing Concept’ we want to help and show retailers how

to jointly shape the market in novel ways. Transforming the market into a newly emerging

sustainable lifestyle experience is centre stage here. Our fashion market has undergone

fundamental change for many seasons now. We look forward to tracing the path we feel is

right, together with Igedo Company in late July. To us the “STORE 13 ‘like a bird & friends’

Concept” located at the heart of the new GREEN ROOM during FASHN ROOMS is an

opportunity to jointly shape market developments and share our expertise with

conventional retail via brief lectures and talks presented here during the 3-day event. Being

part of this new platform from the outset and thereby actively accompanying the fashion

show destination Düsseldorf on its path towards a more sustainable fashion world,

confirms our ‘STORE 13 – Sharing Concept’ which will take the fashion-lifestyle market to

the next sustainable level,” says Tanja Kliewe-Meyer, founder & CEO of ‘like a bird lifestyle

GmbH’.

The integral Showroom Concept with a longer duration (21 – 25 July 2022) offers agencies

and premium brands optimal prerequisites for staging fashion for discerning shoppers in a

high-end, individual environment.

Meeting point Düsseldorf

Being a guest in Düsseldorf. Meeting, discussing and initiating good business deals – this is

what FASHN ROOMS stands for – the place to be for business & order. With its segments

Avantgarde, Design & Contemporary, Accessories & Shoes as well as the newly conceived

spaces ADDITIONALS and GREEN ROOM this order event covers the entire range spectrum

under one roof. Retailers appreciate the mix of young and established brands as well as the

attractive environment of Areal Böhler!

Numerous service offerings, including exciting side events and hip hospitality venues round off a

successful trade show visit.

Upcoming dates:

SHOES DÜSSELDORF 28 to 30 August 2022

FASHN ROOMS 28 to 30 January 2023

Showroom Concept 26 to 30 January 2023

All activities of the Igedo Company: igedo.com

Further information about FASHN ROOMS Fashn-rooms.com

Further information about SHOES DÜSSELDORF shoes-duesseldorf.com