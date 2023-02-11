Frontier Airlines Launches GoWild! All you can fly for $399

The new GoWild! Summer Pass is being introduced just as Frontier announces a major expansion of service, including eight new routes to the popular Caribbean paradise of Puerto Rico. With the GoWild! Pass™, domestic travel can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure. International travel can be booked and confirmed starting 10 days before flight departure. Frontier serves destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America.

Here’s how it works:

1. Buy the GoWild! Summer Pass

2. Login to your FRONTIER Miles account

3. Search & Book on flyfrontier.com the day before flight departure for domestic travel or starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel. Your pass will be valid from May 2, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2023. For each flight, you’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products, for each flight to customize your travel.

4. Fly!

5. Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid

A limited number of Go Wild! Summer Passes will be available at a special introductory price of $399 per person on a first-come, first-served basis at https://www.flyfrontier.com/deals/gowild-pass/

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities.”

GoWild! Summer Pass holders will enjoy access to a variety of benefits on Frontier, including:

· An unlimited number of flights between May 2 and Sept. 30, 2023

· Access to all U.S. and international destinations Frontier serves

· Travel that will keep your miles from expiring

· One low price for pass access between May 2 and Sept. 30, 2023

· Confirmed bookings the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

Important things to know about the GoWild Pass:

– Flights will be available to book and fly starting May 2, 2023

– Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

– Flights must be booked at flyfrontier.com

– Flights are subject to blackout periods

– Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seats

– Access to all domestic and international destinations Frontier serves

– Taxes, fees and charges apply at the time of booking

– A fare of $0.01 will be charged for each segment booked

– Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

– Travel is not eligible to earn miles or status

– Travel qualifies as activity and will extend your Frontier Miles expiration

– The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only allowed passenger to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges

– Your Pass will automatically renew for summer travel unless you cancel

– You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 but must be a resident of the United States. Pass holders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 years old must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old.