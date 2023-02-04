ISE 2023 sets new records in Barcelona   

The 2023 edition of the world’s leading audiovisual and systems integration exhibition surpassed all expectations as it delivered record visitor numbers, stimulating new content and appearances from visiting royalty and political dignitaries at the Fira Gran Via Barcelona!

BARCELONA, 3 FEBRUARY 2023: ISE 2023 delivered in style for the global AV and systems integration industry and the city of Barcelona (31 January-3 February 2023). Returning to its normal Jan/Feb timeslot in the AV calendar, ISE 2023 had 58,107 unique attendees from 155 countries, alongside record-breaking occupation in the city’s hotels, bars and entertainment venues, and with exhibitors reporting unparalleled footfall on booths across the largest ever ISE show floor.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, commented: “It’s been an extraordinary week and it’s hugely gratifying for us to look back and realise we’ve delivered an exceptional show for our industry and the wonderful city of Barcelona. We’ve had unprecedented visitor levels to the show, so much inspiring content and features on display, and ground-breaking visits from the King of Spain on Tuesday and the President of Catalonia on Thursday to add both a royal and a political seal of approval to the show. This week at ISE 2023 confirms that we can safely say the global AV and systems integration industry is back with an impressive bang!”

The first day of the show set the tone for the week with the highest number of opening day visitors ever for an ISE show, visiting the record 56,870sqm of floorspace over the show’s 6 halls and the Audio Demo Rooms, where iconic French pioneer of electronic music Jean-Michel Jarre unveiled his latest album. The trend continued for the rest of the week with a final total of 58,107 attendees to ISE, making 133,606 visits to the show floor. On the first day, King Felipe VI of Spain took a tour of the show floor stopping by a few booths to take in a small sample of the technology on display. The Royal Party was accompanied by Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona, Núria Marín, Mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Laia Bonet, 3rd Deputy Mayor of Barcelona. Pere Aragones, President of the Government of Catalonia also visited ISE and took time to visit some of the 70 Catalan-based companies exhibiting at the Gran Via, Fira Barcelona this week.

Exhibitors were united in their praise for ISE 2023:

Christine Schyvinck, CEO, Shure said: “It’s been a few incredible days at ISE! Lots of inspiring conversations with partners and old friends. We were honoured to welcome His Majesty the King at our booth, and we won the Inavation Award for Audio Technology! We had a very successful week, and we look forward to continue all our conversations.”

Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite said, “We are delighted to have been part of ISE 2023. The show reinforced Alfalite’s strategic agreements with international partners and allowed us to showcase our products to regional and overseas potential distributors.” Garrido said about the visit of His Majesty, King Felipe VI, “We are a Spanish company and the only European LED Screen manufacturer with the latest technology, so we felt honoured by the King’s visit to our company stand.”

Of particular note was the brand-new Content Production and Distribution zone making its debut in Hall 6. Offering a blend of creativity and technical solutions the new zone provided inspiration for integrators and end-users in this fast-growing and exciting area. Following this auspicious beginning the zone will be back, in an even more impressive version for 2024.

Thought-leadership and inspiring stories were themes for the three keynote speeches held during the show. The opening day BK Johannessen of Epic Games highlighted how technology trends in the gaming industry is driving audiovisual innovation to new heights of creativity. He drew on experience of cutting-edge projects in gaming, film and broadcast to engage and entertain the audience. One of the oldest and best-known competitions in international sailing, the Americas Cup provided the backdrop to Stephen Nuttall’s keynote on day two of the show. As the sailing race’s head of television, he related his first-hand experience of the unique technical challenges the event sets and the spectacular results when everything goes to plan. His unique perspective provided the perfect taster for the 2024 event which is set to take place in Barcelona. Fran Chuan of InnoQuotient gave the keynote on Thursday 2 February -“How Innovative is the AV Industry?” presenting the results of ISE’s Culture of Innovation 2023 Survey, using the proprietary InnoQuotient tool.

ISE returns to Barcelona on Tuesday 30 January – Friday 2 February 2024.

