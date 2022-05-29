Lingerie Show Forum Moscow

International Exhibition of Underwear, Swimwear, Home Clothes and Hosiery

The 15th session of the annual international exhibition of underwear, swimwear, home clothes and hosiery will be held in Moscow

from 1 to 6 September 2022.

LINGERIE SHOW-FORUM is held in 2 streams, divided into price segments, which allows exhibitors to feel more comfortable in an adequate competitive environment, and visitors to save time by concentrating only on the products of interest to them:

1–3.09.22 MID- / MID / MID+ price segments

4–6.09.22 MID / MEDIUM + / HIGH PRICE SEGMENTS

The exhibition combines the exposition of domestic and foreign manufacturers and suppliers and a program of professional events – practical conferences and master classes for representatives of wholesale and retail companies.

Reasones for visiting the event: