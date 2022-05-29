Lingerie Show Forum Moscow

International Exhibition of Underwear, Swimwear, Home Clothes and Hosiery
The 15th session of the annual international exhibition of underwear, swimwear, home clothes and hosiery will be held in Moscow
from 1 to 6 September 2022.
LINGERIE SHOW-FORUM is held in 2 streams, divided into price segments, which allows exhibitors to feel more comfortable in an adequate competitive environment, and visitors to save time by concentrating only on the products of interest to them:
1–3.09.22 MID- / MID / MID+ price segments
4–6.09.22 MID / MEDIUM + / HIGH PRICE SEGMENTS
The exhibition combines the exposition of domestic and foreign manufacturers and suppliers and a program of professional events – practical conferences and master classes for representatives of wholesale and retail companies.
Reasones for visiting the event:
- Location in the historical center of Moscow at a distance of 300 m from the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and 700 m from the Kremlin.
- An exhaustive range of products from 150 suppliers and manufacturers of underwear, home wear, swimwear and hosiery, 350 brands in the range of price segments from medium to premium.
- Rich business program: master classes, seminars, presentations and conferences on topical issues of business development.
- Daily mono-brand and multi-brand fashion shows. Professional director, lingerie models, personal audio and video content.
- Drawing of certificates for the purchase of goods from exhibitors in the amount of 5,000 to 50,000 rubles. Every visitor-specialist of the linen industry can take part in the drawing.
- Colorful evening Lingerie Shows and parties that allow you to extend pleasant business contacts until late in the evening and relax in an informal atmosphere.
- Lingerie Club bra fitting books that will help you improve the skills of the staff, and therefore the sales of your laundry store, will be a good gift to your customers and partners.
