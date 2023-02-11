A mysterious mountain man has lived for years alone deep in the heart of a Tennessee forest. His only companionship? A loyal pack of dogs he considered family.

Tony was known as the ‘Man in the Woods’. Some thought he lived alone in the woods, but Tony was never alone.

“This was the only family he knew and loved,” Scotlund Haisley told WTVF reporter Nick Beres.

Haisley is Tony’s friend from the Animal Rescue Corp. Haisley described to WTVF how Tony would howl and the dogs would come running to him.

Mysterious Mountain Man Surrenders Life In The Woods With His Dogs – YouTube