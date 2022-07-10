Sail Harlingen

The Tall Ships Races 2022 will see the international fleet of Tall Ships and Small Ships return to the North Sea. From 7 July-7 August, we will visit Harlingen, Antwerp Belgium and Aalborg Denmark

The event will mark a welcome return to all four Host Ports who have hosted a total of 16 Tall Ships Races and Regattas so far. The series will see the majestic Tall Ships sailing from Sail training Intl. Denmark, south through the North Sea to Harlingen, Netherlands, as part of an exhilarating Race One. Following this they will enjoy a stunning Cruise-in-Company leg further south to Antwerp Belgium enjoying spectacular coastal sailing. Race Two will take the fleet from Antwerp, Belgium, back north through the Denmark, for the final celebrations.

Harlingen is one of the oldest seaports in The Netherlands, and it’s the gateway to northern Holland from the North Sea. Harlingen is the home port for sea-going trawlers and a large traditional sail charter fleet. The city has a history that stretches back a thousand years, and this is reflected in some of the beautiful architecture on show. Visitors and the Tall Ships were very warmly welcomed when they arrived in the port for the spectacular finale to the Tall Ships Races 2018.

Foundation Harlingen Sail organizes the Tall Ships Races Harlingen (TSRH) in collaboration with and on behalf of the municipality of Harlingen. To assist the ambitions and objectives of the Tall Ships Races Harlingen, the Foundation set up The Frisian Tall Ships Club (FTSC). An informal network club that connects the business community, as well as educational institutes and social service associations such as the Lions Club and Rotary Club.

The international organizer of the Tall Ships Races is the UK-based charity Sail training Intl. the world’s leading organizer of sailing races and events. The mission? To offer young people aged 15 to 25 the experience of a lifetime. Through sail training they introduce the young people to norms and values, they learn to develop team spirit, are given a physical challenge and they learn about themselves. STI is managed by its national members. In the Netherlands this is Sail Training Association Netherlands (STAN) in Oostvoorne.