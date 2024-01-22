SALON DE LA LINGERIE JANUARY 2024: A BOLD AND ULTRA-CREATIVE ANNIVERSARY EDITION

First impressions are coming form The Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris

celebrating a bold and unmissable anniversary edition.

It’s been sixty years since the first Salon International de la

Lingerie, bringing together buyers, brands, manufacturers

and key players from all over the world.

A mirror of society’s (r)evolutions and the industry’s

innovations,lingerie is constantly inventing and reinventing itself.

“Eurovet powered by WSN” is a brand new, inspiring

and energetic programme intended to support all

key players in the market. Anticipating changes in the

retail sector, the organiser, a forerunner of tomorrow’s

changes, has come up with a resolutely positive event

combining retrospectives and future visions.

Historic brands and young designers, a host of

exceptional materials, conferences and fashion shows

are the focus of this unmissable event. The Salon

International de Lingerie and Interfilière Paris offer a

wide and comprehensive range of products from

both upstream and downstream markets, and are

also committed to the values of sustainable fashion,

promoting inclusion and diversity to encourage and

support these emerging and committed sectors.

