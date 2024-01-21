Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris, January 2024

The Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris
will be held from 20 to 22 January 2024 for a bold and
unmissable anniversary edition.
Historic brands and young designers, a host of
exceptional materials, conferences and fashion shows
are the focus of this unmissable event. The Salon
International de Lingerie and Interfilière Paris offer a
wide and comprehensive range of products from
both upstream and downstream markets, and are
also committed to the values of sustainable fashion,
promoting inclusion and diversity to encourage and
support these emerging and committed sectors
It’s been sixty years since the first Salon International de la
Lingerie, bringing together buyers, brands, manufacturers
and key players from all over the world. A mirror of
society’s (r)evolutions and the industry’s innovations,
lingerie is constantly inventing and reinventing itself.
“Eurovet powered by WSN” is a brand new, inspiring
and energetic programme intended to support all
key players in the market. Anticipating changes in the
retail sector, the organiser, a forerunner of tomorrow’s
changes, has come up with a resolutely positive event
combining retrospectives and future visions.
Paris lingerie….. Love it!!