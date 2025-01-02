From 18 to 20 January 2025, the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS will be welcoming all French and international buyers for another edition packed with creative and business meetings, conferences and fashion shows to decipher trends, and new focuses to inspire the industry.

As world leaders in the Lingerie x Loungewear x Swimwear x Activewear markets, the SALON

INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS have entered a new era for bodywear.

This upstream and downstream presentation, unique in the world, highlights the effervescence, creativity and innovations of the entire industry, bringing together all the most influential players in the market.

With a real synergy with WSN’s other fashion events, the shows offer a reinvented and highly

inspiring event. Like their new communication, which celebrates the art of lingerie through

the lens of the talented Bryan Liston, the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and

INTERFILIÈRE PARIS are playing with light and shade for this new edition.

An original set design by Studio Costa-Molinos has created a lounge with an elegant, minimalist

look. With their architectural language, this creative duo are rethinking the entrance, and

create structure for the space by integrating graphic elements and shadow effects.

New formats for talks, conferences, round tables and masterclasses enhance the

exhibition program, addressing the central and underlying issues in these fast-changing markets.

THE SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE, AN UNMISSABLE EVENT



A true driving force for the sector and an ambassador for change, the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA

LINGERIE brings together the sector’s historic brands, its must-haves, young labels and exceptional

designers from the four corners of the globe. A major attraction for all international buyers, the Show

welcomes department stores, concept stores, independent lingerie and swimwear boutiques, hotels and

resorts… all in search of new products and great encounters. Beyond its rich and creative offering, the

SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE offers a unique experience punctuated by original shows and

content that is as inspiring as it is enriching, to decipher the new trends in society