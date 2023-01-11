Salon International de la lingerie Paris January 2023

The Salon International de la Lingerie in Paris is the world’s leading professional event for the lingerie sectors. Since 1963 it brings together high-end, core and mass brands of lingerie, loungewear and swimwear for women and men.

Now part of WSN, the Salon International de la Lingerie joins the fashion community and modernizes the way of looking at intimates apparel. It marks the beginning of a new approach of the market to meet the needs of a more demanding and discerning public.

Lingerie catwalk show

Established brands, young designers, suppliers, buyers and opinion makers come to the Salon International de la Lingerie & Interfilière Paris to start and develop business relationships, share experiences and learn about the latest fashion trends, innovations and industry shifts. We believe in a global vision of the market where renewal, audacity, commitment and positivity are the key words. During 3 days we expect 300 brands presenting a wide and complete offer of lingerie, corsetry, loungewear, hosiery, swimwear, active wear & men underwear.

We promote corporate social responsibility and eco-design since our aim is to encourage and support emerging sectors committed to sustainable fashion, inclusiveness and diversity. Get inspired, get informed, get together! This is what the Salon International de la Lingerie & Interfilière Paris are all about.

3 DAYS OF UNIQUE EXPERIENCES DISCOVERING NEW COLLECTIONS FROM LINGERIE X LOUNGEWEAR X SWIMWEAR X ACTIVEWEAR X ACCESSORIES Global leaders on the Lingerie x Loungewear x Swimwear x Activewear x Accessories market, the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS enter a new era, integrating the fashion sphere of The WSN trade shows.

Chantelle Paris lingerie show

This union marks the start of a new approach, responding to the more and more demanding sharp-witted public’s expectations. The SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS reinvent themselves in order to offer a global vision where renovation, audacity, engagement and positivity are the key words!

By bringing the values of CSR for sustainable fashion, by advocating inclusion and diversity to encourage and support emerging and engaged sectors; they wish to underline the effervescence, the creativity and the innovations of all supply chains in order to unite all of the influential actors of the market. 3 DAYS = 1 BADGE + 5 EVENTS

WSN operating the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS, the synergy materializes itself, as of now, through 1 single badge giving access to the biggest fashion rendez-vous of the winter season Who’s Next l IMPACT l Bijorhca l Salon International de la Lingerie l Interfilière Paris. A COMPLETE AND INSPIRING OFFER

Paris lingerie catwalk show

For this session, the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE and INTERFILIÈRE PARIS welcome more than 400 exhibitors ‘materials’ and ‘products’. Established brands, international leaders, emblematic exhibitors, young creation and new wonders…they have responded to the invitation!

Nearly 250 brands are expected at the SALON INTERNATIONAL DE LA LINGERIE & EXPOSED (Andrès Sarda, Atelier Amour, Aubade Paris, Chantelle & Chantelle X, Coco de Mer, DKNY, Else, Empreinte, Freya, Hanro, Heist Studios, Huit, Icone Lingerie, Journelle, Le Chat, Lise Charmel, Lou, Love Stories Intimates, Marie Jo, Opaak, Paloma Casille, Panty Promise, Pluto, Primadonna, Réjeanne, Sans Complexe, Scandale Eco Lingerie, Simone & Simone Pérèle, Studio Miyagi, Studio Pia, The Underdays, Undress Code, Wacoal…)

At ‘INTERFILIÈRE PARIS’, nearly 150 exhibitors are to be discovered in the different sectors #Fabrics #Lace #Embroidery #Accessories #Textile Designers #Fibers #Manufacturing(Antik Dantel, Art Martin, Berthéas, Bischoff, Boselli & C Bugis, Cintas, Darquer, Embrex, Eurotextile, , Gayou Lace, Grobelastic, Iluna, Innova, Jabouley, Les Tissages Perrin, Maison Leveque, Muehlmeier, Willy Hermmann