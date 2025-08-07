Step Into Your Fantasy at Castlefest 2025

By Tiana, A local Amsterdam Reporter

A Kingdom Awaits

When the castle gates open on Thursday, 31 July, festivalgoers trade modern life for a realm of elves, knights and storytellers. Castlefest 2025 unfolds over four days at Castle Keukenhof in Lisse, just a 40-minute train ride from Amsterdam.

Here, fantasy becomes reality among turrets and moats, with camping under starlit skies and a dedicated baggage shuttle for camper convenience.

Castlefeest body painting by @DekelNL

Musical Court & Enchanted Performances

Castlefest’s stages host a blend of folk, medieval rock, ambient and world music. Highlights include:

Alta Nocte – atmospheric folk metal blending choral harmonies with pounding drums

Atalanta – Irish-inspired ballads woven with haunting melodies

Nèhmoura – neo-Celtic ensemble known for call-and-response vocals

Heathen Gang – raw pirate-style shanties and percussion

Anaïd Haen – storyteller weaving original legends around a crackling fire

Each evening, the Grand Stage lights up with pyrotechnics and LARP showdowns, while the intimate Forest Stage offers acoustic sets by rising talents.

Castlefeest body painting by @DekelNL

Workshops, Storytelling & Medieval Crafts

Beyond music, Castlefest invites you to hone your skills or discover new passions:

Balfolk Workshops – learn traditional circle dances from Brittany and beyond

Archery & Sword-Fighting Dojos – under experienced re-enactors’ guidance

Abe de Verteller – interactive storytelling sessions for all ages

Artisan Market – hand-forged jewelry, leather goods and calligraphers demonstrating medieval scripts

By day, craftspeople show off period techniques; by night, moonlit lanterns illuminate costumed parades through castle courtyards.

Castlefeest body painting by @DekelNL

Festival Essentials

Ticket Type Access Price Indicator Castlefanatic (4 days) Full festival + camping shuttle Sold out soon Passepartout (3 days) Friday–Sunday access Limited slots Single-Day (Saturday) One-day entry only Available

Advance booking is strongly recommended—Friday and Sunday passes are nearly sold out. The festival map, showing all stages, workshops and food courts, is available online from 30 June.

Local Tips & Final Enchantments

Arrive early on Thursday to secure a prime camping spot and bypass check-in lines.

Download the Castlefest app for real-time schedule updates and site navigation.

Try the mead from the Eastern Tavern and sample vegan banquets at the Herbal Kitchen.

Pack layers: daytime sun can give way to cool forest breezes after sunset.

Whether you seek a crash course in swordplay or a night of singing around a fire, Castlefest 2025 offers a fully immersive journey beyond the ordinary. Let your imagination roam free—this is where your own legend begins.