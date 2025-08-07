Summer in Amsterdam 2025: A Local Reporter’s Round-Up of July–September Festivals & Events

July: Keti Koti, Pride and Open-Air Culture

Amsterdam kicks off the summer with a solemn yet uplifting commemoration of Keti Koti, the National Remembrance Day for the Dutch slavery past. On Tuesday, July 1, from 14:00 to 15:15, Oosterpark becomes the gathering point for speeches, music and reflection, marking the official start of the Year of Remembrance of the History of Slavery.

As the month progresses, the city bursts into rainbow colours for Pride Amsterdam. Running from July 19 to August 3, Pride features the Pride Art Route—15–20 curated exhibitions across town—and culminates in the Canal Parade on August 2. The march through iconic canals has become one of Amsterdam’s liveliest celebrations of love and diversity.

On Saturday, July 26, the community Pride Walk sets off at 11:00 from Amstelveld, winding through city streets to finish in Vondelpark’s Pride Park. Live DJs, pop-up performances and food stalls create a vibrant finale to the morning parade.

Every Wednesday to Saturday evening in July, the classic Dinner Cruise glides along the canals. Guests enjoy a four-course meal while passing under bridges and beside gabled houses in the golden hour light.

Amsterdam by @DekelNL

Museums & Immersive Exhibitions

Amsterdam’s world-class museums keep the summer heat at bay with fresh exhibitions running through July and September:

Fabrique des Lumières (The Kingdom of the Pharaohs; From Vermeer to Van Gogh; The Sea) — Immersive projections in a former church, daily shows

STRAAT Museum, NDSM Wharf — The world’s largest street-art and graffiti warehouse (180 site-made works)

Amaze Amsterdam — Eight multisensory stages of light, sound and interactive art in a West Port nightclub setting

Nxt Museum (Still Processing) — New media art exploring image processing through algorithms and human vision, runs until October 5

Rijksmuseum (Fiona Tan: Monomania) — A reflection on mental health through historic Dutch art, July 4–September 14

Van Gogh Museum (Choosing Vincent: Portrait of a Family History) — Tracing the family influences on the artist, June 27–August 31

Anne Frank House & Jewish Quarter walking tour — When timed-entry tickets sell out, this two-hour guided alternative offers insight into wartime Amsterdam

WONDR Experience — Fifteen playful rooms from disco-ball forests to fluffy karaoke booths

Upside Down Museum — TikTok-ready optical illusions and inverted rooms

Stedelijk (Pamela Rosenkranz: Liquid Body) — Sensory sculptures of organic and synthetic materials, May 21–August 24

H’ART Museum (Rembrandt to Vermeer: Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection) — Seventy-five Dutch Golden Age paintings, April 9–August 24

Allard Pierson (Amsterdam Eats: A History in Dishes) — Culinary heritage tied to the city’s 750th anniversary, April 11–September 7

Stadsarchief (One Club, One City: Ajax Amsterdam) — Ajax football club archive exhibition, April 25–September 28

Museum of the Mind (Animal Therapy) — Outsider art exploring human-animal bonds, February 13–August 31

MOCO Museum (Banksy: Laugh Now) — Street-art icons in Museumplein, ongoing

Rembrandt House (Rembrandt & Amsterdam etchings) — Fifty etchings of 17th-century city life, May 23–September 7

Amsterdam by @DekelNL

Live Music & Club Nights

Amsterdam’s venues host international and local talent all summer long:

Hermeto Pascoal at Melkweg, July 29, 19:00 — Brazilian jazz legend showcasing experimental compositions

Française Chansons with Philippe Elan at Concertgebouw, July 29, 20:00 — An evening of Brel, Aznavour and classic French songcraft

Drake with PARTYNEXTDOOR at Ziggo Dome, July 30, 20:00 — North American hip-hop megastars on the $ome $pecial $hows tour

Maayan Licht, Myrthe Helder & Leonard Besseling at Concertgebouw, August 1, 20:00 — Chamber music in the city’s grandest hall

Bixaria – Queer Brazilian Club Night at Melkweg, August 1, 23:00 — Electronic rhythms and carnival energy late into the night

Major Festivals: City & Surroundings

Festival Dates Location Description Parade Jul 25–Aug 10 Martin Luther King Park The world’s only travelling theatre fest, with pop-up shows, music and dance under the trees Grachtenfestival Aug 15–24 Various canal-side venues Classical and jazz concerts floating on barges and waterside terraces SAIL Amsterdam Aug 27–31 IJ River A fleet of over 800 tall ships, naval vessels and sloops fill the harbour for free public view North Sea Jazz Festival Jul 11–13 Rotterdam, De Duizendmeterweg 7 International jazz, soul, funk and hip-hop on 15 stages (85,000–90,000 visitors) Vierdaagse Nijmegen Jul 15–18 Nijmegen Four-day walking march—30 to 50 km per day—ending on the Via Gladiola boulevard Zomercarnaval Rotterdam Jul 25 & 26 Rotterdam city centre Caribbean-style street parade, music and dancing in vibrant costumed processions Lowlands Aug 15–17 Biddinghuizen Three days of rock, electronic, art and theatre at the festival site near Walibi Holland Mysteryland Aug 22–24 Haarlemmermeer One of the longest-running electronic dance festivals, with immersive stages and installations

September & Beyond

As the weather mellows, sculptures line Amsterdam Zuid for the ARTZUID biennale (May 21–September 21), featuring large-scale contemporary works against Amsterdam School architecture. Meanwhile, city archives and museums continue to showcase exhibitions tied to 750 years of city history.

For locals and visitors alike, late summer offers a final chance to explore pop-up performances in Vondelpark, intimate jazz sets at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ (every Friday–Sunday evening) and cycling tours to hidden gardens and waterfront terraces. With public transport running late during festival weekends and the official “I Amsterdam App” guiding you to stages and exhibition spaces, the city remains effortlessly navigable.

From solemn remembrance to roof-raising concerts, Amsterdam’s summer 2025 calendar proves that this city never runs out of stories to tell—or songs to sing.

Planning Tips

Download the official “I Amsterdam” mobile app for real-time schedules and interactive maps.

Buy museum tickets online to skip queues on sunny afternoons.

Reserve canal-side restaurants in advance for prime summer dining.

Take advantage of GVB Festival Tickets for unlimited tram, metro and bus travel on event days.

Whether you’re chasing sunset sails on the IJ or seeking shelter in a digital art cathedral, Amsterdam’s summer stage awaits. Enjoy every splash of colour, every soaring note—and every chance to be part of the city’s living history.