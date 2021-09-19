The Matrix Resurrections is set for release on Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max and in a clever marketing spin, the tag line in posters is “The Choice is Yours”.

The Matrix Resurrections is an upcoming American science fiction action film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. It is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003), and serves as the fourth installment in The Matrix film series overall. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles from previous films in the series, where they are joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

The film will be a joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions and is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021; it will also stream digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date.