Top Gun Maverick: new release date, May 2022

Fans will now have to wait until May 2022 for the return of Maverick and to feel the need for speed again. Here’s hoping this is the last delay for the sequel, which was originally set to fly into cinemas in July 2019.

Back in September 2020, Jon Hamm had been promising that the movie is worth the wait, saying it’s “everything you hope it’s going to be”. Let’s hope that claim still holds true come summer 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in cinemas on May 27, 2022,

After Paramount consulted with experts and their own global team, they decided to move the movies given the current conditions of COVID and its Delta variant around the world. The outlook for global theater attendance is expected next year, which is the opportune time to maximize box office potential, and overall makes the most business sense for the studio’s movies. Recently, Paramount moved Clifford The Big Red Dog out of the fall and will re-date some time in the future.