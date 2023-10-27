Venus Berlin 2023 just opened

26th VENUS officially opened in Berlin

Berlin, October 26, 2023. At 11 a.m. sharp, this year’s seven VENUS brand ambassadors appeared in front of the waiting audience and photographers. VENUS veterans Micaela Schäfer, Anne Wunsch, Texas Patti, Lena Nitro, Anike Ekina, RoxxyX and Diana Fetish officially opened the 26th VENUS. After the main entrance was initially shrouded in fog, the representatives walked one by one in front of the entrance in tight, colorful and shimmering outfits and posed for the spectators and photographers. In their hands they each held a letter in a matching color, which ultimately represented the lettering 26. VENUS. Afterwards, hundreds of other models with sexy styling flocked to the main entrance for a photo together.

Die diesjährigen Markenbotschafterinnen: Diana Fetish, Texas Patty, RoxxyX, Micaela Schäfer, Anike Ekina, Lena Nitro, Anne Wünsche bei der Eröffnung der 26. Venus auf dem Berliner Messegelände. © Agentur Baganz, 26.10.2023



Every year, the official opening marks the celebratory start to the four-day erotic festival in the exhibition halls under the radio tower. Visitors can expect not only a distinctive mix of shopping, entertainment and live shows, but also an inclusive program expansion. True to the motto: “Be whoever you want”, VENUS particularly supports the bi+ community and polysexual lifestyles.

In 2023, in addition to the main sponsors Eis.de, MyDirtyHobby, Stripchat and Bongacams, there will also be numerous new exhibitors from all over the world, such as Brazzers, Livejasmin, BestFans or Cherry TV, presenting the latest offers for endless online and offline fun. The stars of the industry are also available for autographs, photos and conversations with their fans. Everything about lacquer, leather and more is available in the Kinky Area. Erotic shows in the MenStrip Area don’t just make the ladies scream.

Tickets and info can be viewed at https://www.venus-berlin.com/tickets/

Images copyrights: Venus/ © Agentur Baganz, 26.10.2023