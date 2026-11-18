Aviation

An Airbus A350-1000ULR test aircraft has set the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop flight by a commercial airliner, covering 12,503 nautical miles (23,155 kilometres) from Melbourne to Toulouse in 24 hours and 24 minutes, Airbus announced on Monday, 9 November 2026.

AI-generated illustration of an A350-1000ULR at sunrise. Not a photograph of the record flight.

The record flight: 24 hours and 24 minutes across three continents and two oceans

The flight, operating under the callsign AIB35LR, departed Melbourne at 17:27 local time on 27 July and landed at Airbus’s home base in Toulouse at 09:51 the following morning. Rather than taking the shortest route to France, the crew flew over Sydney and headed north-east across the Pacific towards Los Angeles, crossed the North American continent and the Atlantic, then turned south over London before descending into Toulouse. Along the way the aircraft crossed three continents and two oceans, and the crew witnessed two sunsets and two sunrises.

There were no fare-paying passengers on board: the 13 people on the aircraft were three Airbus test pilots led by captain Xavier Pepin, two Qantas pilots, five flight test engineers, two design engineers and a representative of the International Aeronautical Federation (FAI), which independently validated the record together with flight data from Flightradar24. More than 3.6 million people followed the flight live on Flightradar24, making it the second most-tracked flight in the platform’s history, behind only the flight that carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The new record breaks a mark held since November 2005 by a Boeing 777-200LR, which flew 11,664 nautical miles from Hong Kong to London in 22 hours and 42 minutes. The A350-1000ULR beat it by 839 nautical miles and stayed in the air 1 hour and 42 minutes longer. The record is for distance, not duration: the longest non-stop flights by time remain the “Double Sunrise” crossings of the Indian Ocean that Qantas operated with Catalina flying boats during the Second World War, some lasting more than 33 hours. It is from those flights that Project Sunrise takes its name.

Record distance: 12,503 NM (23,155 km)

12,503 NM (23,155 km) Flight time: 24 hours 24 minutes

24 hours 24 minutes Route: Melbourne to Toulouse via the Pacific, North America and the Atlantic

Melbourne to Toulouse via the Pacific, North America and the Atlantic Departure: 27 July, 17:27 Melbourne time

27 July, 17:27 Melbourne time Arrival: 28 July, 09:51 Toulouse time

28 July, 09:51 Toulouse time On board: 13 test crew, engineers and an FAI observer; no fare-paying passengers

Two distances circulate: Flightradar24’s live tracking measured 12,460 NM (23,076 km), while Guinness ratified 12,503 NM (23,155 km) from independently validated aircraft data. This article uses the ratified figure.

Built for 22-hour sectors: the extra fuel tank behind the ultra-long-range A350

The record flight was part of the test campaign for the A350-1000ULR, the ultra-long-range version of Airbus’s largest twinjet, developed specifically for Qantas under Project Sunrise. Its key feature is an additional rear centre tank with a capacity of around 20,900 litres, integrated into the fuselage structure, which adds roughly 1,000 nautical miles of range compared with the standard A350-1000. Powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft is designed for commercial sectors of up to 22 hours and almost 10,000 nautical miles.

Qantas required Airbus to demonstrate at least one sector with a “block time” of 23 hours, from push-back to chocks-on, to prove the aircraft can cover the planned 21-hour-40-minute Sydney-London flight time with margins for holding, diversion and taxiing. The Melbourne-Toulouse flight, which reached a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet, also validated cabin comfort and the fuel management system around the extra tank.

AI-generated illustration of an airliner cockpit on an ultra-long-haul night flight. Not a photograph of the record flight.

What it means for passengers: Qantas Project Sunrise, non-stop Sydney to London and New York

Qantas has ordered 12 A350-1000ULRs, alongside 12 standard A350-1000s for the rest of its long-haul network. The first aircraft, which Qantas has named Vega, is due for delivery in April 2027, later than first planned. Daily non-stop Sydney-London services are scheduled to begin in October 2027, with tickets going on sale in February 2027; Sydney-New York will follow from mid-2028, with tickets on sale from August 2027, all subject to regulatory approvals and aircraft certification. When launched, these will be the longest non-stop commercial passenger flights in the world, a title currently held by Singapore Airlines’ Singapore-New York service, flown with the smaller A350-900ULR in just over 18 hours.

The Qantas jets will carry 238 passengers in a low-density layout: six First suites, 52 Business seats, 40 Premium Economy and 140 Economy seats, trading seats for fuel. “Flying 12,503 nautical miles non-stop, we have fully demonstrated the aircraft’s capability to carry out its mission,” said Lars Wagner, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “And the world record was the icing on the cake!”

Watch Airbus’s inside look at the record-breaking test aircraft: What’s inside the A350-1000ULR, the world’s longest-range aircraft? (Airbus via YouTube).

Sources: Airbus newsroom press release, 9 November 2026, “Airbus A350-1000ULR for Qantas breaks world distance record”; Airbus flight test story, July 2026, “Extending the horizon: inside the A350-1000ULR’s longest development flight”; Flightradar24 flight data and blog; Guinness World Records, as announced by Airbus; Qantas Project Sunrise announcements and A350 fleet page.