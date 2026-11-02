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PARIS – What commentators are calling Europe’s “hot autumn” peaked again this weekend, as youth-led protests over the cost of living, housing and strained public services drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets from Lisbon to Tirana. Most marched peacefully. But from Frankfurt’s smashed storefronts to a petrol bomb thrown at French gendarmes, the Halloween weekend showed how fast Gen Z anger can tip into violence.

Illustration: AI-generated image of protesters facing riot police on a Paris boulevard. Not a photograph of the events.

France: A Third Weekend, Hundreds of Arrests

France remains the epicentre. Saturday brought the third consecutive weekend of nationwide marches – after October 17 and October 24 – in a movement that began in late September with high school students angry about run-down schools and university admissions. The Interior Ministry estimated 320,000 demonstrators, 70,000 of them in Paris, with some 70,000 police and gendarmes deployed. As the marches ended, masked groups clashed with police in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Grenoble; rioters in the capital injured three officers with Molotov cocktails and set a car ablaze, police said. By Saturday night 779 people had been arrested, according to police figures reported by the Associated Press – fewer than the 2,628 detained on October 17, when a city hall was torched and more than 2,000 shops were looted, or the 1,314 arrested the previous weekend. Prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation after a petrol bomb was thrown at around fifteen gendarmes and police officers. With schools reopening Monday and unions calling new protests for Tuesday and Thursday, authorities expect more.

Germany: Looting in Frankfurt

In Germany, the youth initiative “Gen Z regelt” – roughly “Gen Z’s got this” – rallied in more than 30 cities for investment in education, housing and climate protection, and against any return of military conscription. Organizers claimed more than 100,000 participants; most events were peaceful. In Frankfurt, hooded rioters smashed shop windows, looted stores and briefly stole weapons from a gun shop, which police said they recovered. Rioters threw stones, bottles and Molotov cocktails; police sealed off the city centre and reported dozens of arrests. In Cologne, police used water cannon to clear the square by the cathedral after fireworks were thrown; in Hamburg, barricades burned. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt demanded “severe penalties,” saying Germany would not accept “violence like that seen in Paris.”

Portugal, Italy and Beyond

In Lisbon, riot police moved in before dawn on Sunday to clear a camp of more than 50 tents from Rossio square, after thousands marched against a bill that would ease evictions and end rent caps on new leases; a smaller camp in Porto was also dismantled. In Italy, where unions said over a million people marched on Friday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has deployed 500 soldiers to Milan until the end of the year after masked groups looted shops there earlier this month. Switzerland saw clashes in Zurich and Basel; Spain sealed off parts of central Barcelona; and in Tirana, masked demonstrators threw cobblestones and set bins alight in protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama. In London, the Metropolitan Police said 325 people were arrested on Saturday outside the US embassy in support of Palestine Action, the group banned under the Terrorism Act – 320 of them for expressing support for a proscribed organization. And in The Hague, 34 people were arrested after online calls for riots, though the feared looting never came (see our separate report).

What Comes Next

The movements share a generation and a grievance list – housing, wages, education, the cost of living – but no common leadership. With French schools reopening and new protest days announced, Europe’s hot autumn is not over yet.