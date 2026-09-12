ISIS Fashion Awards 2026: Amsterdam’s Boldest Celebration of Accessory Design and fashion

The ISIS Fashion Awards is an accessory based show. And when they say accessories, they mean, accessories ONLY. The models, male and female are completely naked and covered by the designers unique accessories only. This is a beauty celebration for the people appreciating esthetics and fashion.

ISIS fashion awards 2026. Model: @Sascha_Puretime

Walking into De Koning Party & Events last May, I immediately felt the shift in atmosphere that only the ISIS Fashion Awards can create. Amsterdam is no stranger to fashion weeks, pop‑up shows, and experimental runways, but this event stands apart. It doesn’t compete with traditional fashion — it rewrites the rules entirely. By removing clothing from the equation and placing accessories at the center of the runway, the ISIS Fashion Awards transforms what we normally consider “details” into the main act. As a journalist, it’s rare to witness a show that feels both disruptive and strangely overdue.

The 2026 edition brought together designers from across the Netherlands and beyond, each presenting accessories that ranged from sculptural leatherwork to avant‑garde jewelry pieces. The crowd of nearly a thousand people reflected the growing influence of this event: industry insiders, stylists, digital creators, and curious fashion lovers who came to see what happens when accessories are allowed to speak for themselves. The energy inside the venue was unmistakable — a mix of anticipation, pride, and the thrill of watching underdogs finally take the spotlight.

ISIS fashion awards 2026

Designers and Collections That Defined the 2026 Edition

This year’s lineup showcased a diverse group of accessory designers, each presenting their own creative universe. The official roster included ANNIGJE (Annie Sturing), who won first place with her signature ANNIGJE collection; Lorenzo Saro, awarded second place for his sculptural, minimalist accessory work; and A’Nfinity Design, which secured third place with a futuristic, high‑detail collection. Alongside the winners, the runway featured FreeStyle Up, Orlanda Milan, Utopia blu, Skintape Syndicate, Maceira, Nature by Elly, IZULU, and Soliterra, each showcasing distinctive accessory collections ranging from organic‑material craftsmanship to bold avant‑garde statements. Their pieces collectively demonstrated how varied and expressive accessory design can be when given a dedicated stage.

ISIS fashion awards 2026

A Runway Where Accessories Become the Story

The runway format is unlike anything else in the Dutch fashion scene. Models walked the catwalk wearing no garments, allowing every accessory to command full attention. Shoes, bags, masks, belts, hats, and jewelry became the narrative. Instead of supporting an outfit, they were the outfit. It’s a bold concept, but it works — the absence of clothing removes distraction and forces the audience to confront the craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation behind each piece.

This year’s standout moment came from designers who embraced the “Nude Accessory Runway” concept with fearless creativity. Leather ateliers showcased pieces that looked more like wearable sculptures than traditional accessories. Jewelry designers experimented with oversized forms and unexpected materials. Even eyewear designers pushed boundaries, presenting frames that blurred the line between fashion and performance art. The show proved that accessories are not secondary elements — they are capable of carrying an entire aesthetic on their own.

ISIS fashion awards 2026

The Underdogs Take the Spotlight

The ISIS Fashion Awards has always positioned itself as a platform for designers who feel overlooked in mainstream fashion. That mission was clearer than ever this year. Many of the participants spoke openly about how difficult it is to gain recognition when clothing designers dominate the industry’s attention. Here, however, accessory designers are treated as the stars. Their work is judged by a panel of well‑known Dutch personalities, and the audience responds with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for major fashion houses.

The 2026 edition continued this tradition by awarding the top three designers after a tightly curated competition. The winning pieces were not just technically impressive — they carried emotional weight. You could sense how much it meant for these creators to finally be seen, celebrated, and taken seriously. The awards ceremony felt less like a competition and more like a collective victory for a segment of the fashion world that has long deserved recognition.

A Cultural Shift in the Dutch Fashion Landscape

What struck me most during the event was how the ISIS Fashion Awards reflects a broader cultural shift. Amsterdam has always embraced alternative fashion, but this show pushes the conversation further. It challenges the hierarchy of fashion design and asks us to reconsider what we value. Accessories are often treated as afterthoughts, yet they define personal style more intimately than clothing ever could. They carry symbolism, identity, and craftsmanship in a concentrated form.

By giving accessory designers a dedicated stage, the ISIS Fashion Awards is reshaping the Dutch fashion narrative. It’s creating space for new voices, new aesthetics, and new ways of thinking about design. And judging by the audience turnout and the online engagement — millions of views across platforms — the world is paying attention.

ISIS fashion awards 2026. Model: @Sascha_Puretime

Why the ISIS Fashion Awards Matter More Than Ever

Leaving the venue that evening, I felt the same excitement I get after attending a major international fashion week — but with an added sense of discovery. The ISIS Fashion Awards is not just a runway show; it’s a statement about creativity, equality, and the future of fashion. It proves that innovation doesn’t always come from bigger collections or louder clothes. Sometimes it comes from focusing on the details, the craftsmanship, and the designers who have been waiting for their moment.

Last May’s edition was a reminder that fashion is evolving, and Amsterdam is leading that evolution with courage and originality. The ISIS Fashion Awards is no longer a niche event — it’s becoming one of Europe’s most important platforms for accessory design. And if the 2026 show is any indication, the movement is only getting stronger.

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Photos: AMSPK. Model: @Sascha_Puretime