Aviation

SCHIPHOL – KLM is replacing its one-size-fits-all Economy service on European flights. From 25 October 2026, passengers keep a complimentary snack and drink, and can pre-order meals or buy food on board under a new concept called Grand Café KLM, the airline says.

KLM keeps a complimentary snack and drink on European flights. AI-generated illustration.

What changes on KLM European flights

KLM’s own travel pages say that from 25 October the service on European flights is changing. Today KLM describes a fresh sandwich, wrap or snack on European flights, all included. Under the new service, passengers on all flights still get a snack and a drink, while those flying further can pre-order a meal when booking or through My Trip, or buy a treat on board.

What stays free in Economy

KLM’s press release says its complimentary offering remains available and includes coffee, tea, water, orange juice and a stroopwafel. KLM’s pages do not say which of these items are served on which route, so passengers should check their own flight.

Grand Café KLM adds pre-order meals and buy-on-board items. AI-generated illustration.

Pre-order meals and the Grand Café KLM menu

KLM says passengers can pre-order a meal before departure, such as a poke bowl or a Caesar salad, or choose items from an onboard menu during the flight, such as a salmon egg wrap or yogurt with fruit and seeds. Onboard items are paid; the complimentary offering stays.

Why KLM says it is changing the service

“Passengers will benefit from greater choice, more flexibility, and an offering that better reflects a wide range of preferences and needs,” said Bas Gerressen, KLM’s EVP Inflight Services. KLM says it tested the product range and the supporting operational processes over several phases on various destinations before the rollout. The airline says it is responding to a broader trend among European full-service carriers.

The change applies to KLM Economy service on European flights. AI-generated illustration.

Business Class and intercontinental flights

The announced change concerns Economy on European flights. KLM’s Business Class page still describes a meal box on European flights, and its Economy page describes hot meals on intercontinental flights.

What travellers should check before flying

Service details can depend on the flight. Check your booking on klm.com or in My Trip before departure, and keep a card ready if you want more than the complimentary basics.

Sources: KLM Newsroom, “KLM welcomes passengers to ‘Grand Café KLM'”, 10 Aug 2026 (news.klm.com); KLM, “Meals in Economy Class on your KLM flight” (klm.com); KLM, “Meals in Business Class on your KLM flight” (klm.nl).