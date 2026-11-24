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Berlin’s adult-industry fair had room for another kind of companion this year: one that runs on software. Lovescape, an adults-only AI platform, used VENUS Berlin 2026 to promote fictional digital characters and a connection to hardware beyond the chat window. Apparently, even imaginary relationships now come with accessories.

The Lovescape and The Handy stand at VENUS Berlin 2026. Photo: The Amsterdam Spoke Magazine.

Lovescape’s AI characters, images and video

Lovescape describes its service as a platform where adults can create fictional characters, chat with them, and generate images and videos. Its website presents these tools as parts of a connected creative workspace rather than separate products.

The distinction matters: these are generated characters and media, not conversations with the real people they might resemble. The company says its service is for users aged 18 and over and prohibits unauthorised explicit depictions of real people. Those are stated rules, not an independent assessment of how effectively they are enforced.

VENUS Berlin and The Handy connection

At the 22–25 October fair, Lovescape shared a stand with connected adult-device brand The Handy, and the joint branding was hard to miss on the show floor. The company’s pre-event announcement described an integration allowing a digital character to control the device during a chat, with timed private demonstrations planned at the stand.

That account comes from the company, not a Spoke product test. It nevertheless sets out the pitch: move AI companionship from the screen into a connected physical experience. Claims that the combination represents an industry first have not been independently established and are not needed to understand it.

The stand also delivered the promised theatre: costumed presenters fronted the booth, very much in the spirit of a platform built on fictional characters.

A costumed presenter at the Lovescape and The Handy stand at VENUS Berlin 2026. Photo: The Amsterdam Spoke Magazine.

A marketing department with its tongue in its cheek

Lovescape has also been selling attention, if not always quite so literally. In correspondence supplied to the magazine, its marketing team described two topical parody campaigns as publicity stunts rather than separate product launches.

One, Horny CEO, sends up executive culture; the other, GoMacrohard, borrows the familiar frustration of an unresponsive Outlook screen. Both websites identify themselves as Lovescape parodies, with the latter expressly disavowing any Microsoft affiliation.

The joke is easy enough to grasp. A frozen inbox is rarely anyone’s idea of romance. Whether an AI companion proves more responsive is a question for a proper product test, not a press release.