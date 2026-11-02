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THE HAGUE – The Netherlands braced this weekend for a wave of riots that, in the end, never came. After days of calls on Telegram and Snapchat urging young people to loot and riot in Dutch city centres, police arrested 34 people in The Hague on Saturday, most of them teenagers aged 15 to 18. The feared plundering did not materialize in any of the Dutch cities named online.

Illustration: AI-generated image of riot police on a boarded-up Dutch shopping street. Not a photograph of the events.

Boarded-Up Shops Across the Netherlands

The anxiety was real enough. From Friday, shopkeepers in The Hague’s city centre nailed wooden panels across their storefronts, an exceptional precaution for a Dutch shopping street. Chains including Primark, MediaMarkt and de Bijenkorf sealed their windows, and shops in Maastricht and Amsterdam followed suit. Interior Minister Pieter Heerma spoke of “alarming reports,” and Prime Minister Rob Jetten urged calm at his weekly press conference: demonstrating is a great asset of this country, he said, but “do not misbehave as we have seen in other countries.”

The online calls, spread through chat groups popular with Generation Z, named meeting points in The Hague, Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Maastricht and Oss. Some messages were openly criminal – promises to empty the Bijenkorf or fight the riot police. An Amsterdam municipality spokesperson noted that much of the material circulating was AI-generated imagery rather than evidence of concrete plans.

Riot Police Intervene at the Malieveld

The Hague issued an emergency order for the central shopping district and later extended it to the Malieveld and the Central Station area. From midday, officers stopped and searched groups of young people, arresting four for wearing face coverings, which the emergency order prohibited in the area. Around 15:00 the mood turned tense on the Korte Voorhout, where riot police pushed a group trying to enter the centre back toward the Malieveld. Officers used batons near the station, mounted police patrolled the Rijnstraat, and a water cannon stood ready. Youths set off illegal heavy fireworks; one police employee was taken to hospital with possible hearing damage.

Of the 34 arrested – on charges including public violence, possession of prohibited items and face coverings – 33 were released by Sunday, police said. The arrestees had travelled in from Amsterdam, Zwolle, Zwijndrecht, Lemele and Beerta. Calm returned to the city centre around 17:30.

Football Supporters ‘Protect’ the City

More than 200 hardcore supporters of football club ADO Den Haag gathered on the Plein from midday, announcing they would protect the city and its shopkeepers from looters. Riot police briefly intervened to keep the supporters and the youths apart, and a group of ADO fans was kettled and searched.

The Cost of a Riot That Never Came

Amsterdam, Utrecht and Rotterdam saw no gatherings of any size, and Maastricht stayed calm. The damage in The Hague is economic rather than physical: inner-city retailers estimate their losses at many thousands of euros, almost all from closed shops and absent customers. Alderman Richard de Mos said he will investigate whether the people who called for riots and looting online can be held financially liable for that damage.

The Dutch alert followed weeks of youth unrest in France. On Saturday it reached the Netherlands mostly as a rumour – and stopped at the plywood on the shop windows.